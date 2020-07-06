Connection to OC Lubick a factor in Neville's commitment

“Once Coach Lubick got there, things really got better with their chances because Coach Lubick was recruiting me when he was still at Washington (in 2018), so I knew him from there,” Neville said. “When he got to Nebraska, things really picked up from that point. I’m really happy he ended up there.

“As a coach, he’s an outstanding guy, no question about it. As a guy, he’s really a father figure-type guy. He really got to know me, we bonded real well. We talk literally every day and he really built a relationship with my uncle, too. He’s a family-type guy and I feel really comfortable with him talking about whatever.”

Neville’s addition to NU’s 2021 class gives Lubick and Nebraska an intriguing pair of pass-catchers, as the big receiver joins another 6-3 target in Shawn Hardy II (Kingsland, Georgia), who jumped on board in May.