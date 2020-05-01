Daniels opts to join 'crazy' 49ers DL group

Darrion Daniels could have let stress and anxiety take over, but instead found himself in a state of calm on Saturday as the final four rounds of the NFL Draft rolled by.
Daniels, the former Nebraska defensive tackle, did not hear his name called, but he did spend the better part of the afternoon sorting through myriad options.
“I was pretty relaxed. I knew I was really confident that by the end of the day I was going to be on a team somewhere, so I was grateful,” he told the Journal Star in a phone interview from Texas this week.
Daniels said he started hearing from teams near the end of the fifth round expressing interest in signing him as an undrafted free agent in the event he didn’t hear his name called.
“At about the top of the sixth, I started hearing from the 49ers, telling me that if it was possible that I didn’t get called, they wanted me to sign with them,” he recalled. “I talked with my agent and they told him that as well. So when the draft ended, it was already down to maybe two or three teams and then I made the decision from there.”
The decision: Sign with San Francisco, which came within minutes of a Super Bowl title back in February and which hung its hat for much of the season on a dominant defensive line.
“Of course I wanted to hear my name called, but for me it wasn’t about just hearing my name called,” Daniels said. “I just wanted to be in the NFL. I just wanted to get that opportunity. So not getting my name called, it kind of gave me a sense of comfort because now I’m in control of my future, if that makes sense.
“When everything’s said and done and I’m on the phone with coaches (from different teams), I’m hearing their plan for me and I’m trying to figure out if I’m going to fit their scheme. I felt good knowing that, whichever team I joined, you know, I was putting myself in the best position to be successful.”
He landed a good deal for an undrafted free agent, too. The Houston Chronicle reported that Daniels signed for a guaranteed $105,000 in the form of a $25,000 signing bonus and an $80,000 base salary. Those marks are in the upper register of what undrafted players can typically command in the draft’s aftermath. In fact, the website Spotrac, which tracks NFL salaries and salary cap data, has just 13 known 2020 undrafted players who received more guaranteed money than Daniels.
He said he first started hearing from the 49ers and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek this spring.
“They were kind of slow to the draft process because playing in the Super Bowl kind of pushed them back,” he said. “I was kind of talking with Coach K about two weeks before the draft. We talked football and then he called me the week before the draft as well and we talked just before as well.”
“They’re crazy. They’re crazy. They’re very disruptive and they’re very tenacious,” Daniels said. “You never really know what guy is coming because they’re all coming so fast. It’s not like you can focus on one guy coming from one side or the other. I feel like they have a lot of guys that are going to get in and get roles and I just can’t wait to be part of it.”
Daniels said the 49ers rookies will be getting playbooks soon and have been told to just work out and stay in as good of shape as possible during the current shutdown. There’s plenty of uncertainty, still, but the Dallas native said he thinks his graduate year at Nebraska paved the way to where he is now.
“I think it helped put me in this position,” Daniels said. “I feel like that last year at Nebraska really put me on a platform to where I was on a stage with some of the best guys in the nation and playing against some of the best coaches in the nation as well. Not only that, but playing in the best stadium in the nation with the best fans in the nation.
