Daniels opts to join 'crazy' 49ers DL group

“Of course I wanted to hear my name called, but for me it wasn’t about just hearing my name called,” Daniels said. “I just wanted to be in the NFL. I just wanted to get that opportunity. So not getting my name called, it kind of gave me a sense of comfort because now I’m in control of my future, if that makes sense.

“When everything’s said and done and I’m on the phone with coaches (from different teams), I’m hearing their plan for me and I’m trying to figure out if I’m going to fit their scheme. I felt good knowing that, whichever team I joined, you know, I was putting myself in the best position to be successful.”

He landed a good deal for an undrafted free agent, too. The Houston Chronicle reported that Daniels signed for a guaranteed $105,000 in the form of a $25,000 signing bonus and an $80,000 base salary. Those marks are in the upper register of what undrafted players can typically command in the draft’s aftermath. In fact, the website Spotrac, which tracks NFL salaries and salary cap data, has just 13 known 2020 undrafted players who received more guaranteed money than Daniels.

He said he first started hearing from the 49ers and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek this spring.