Even as Warren absorbs heat, Huskers shouldn't get hopes too high

Plenty of people applauded a group of Pac-12 players from multiple schools for voicing safety concerns about playing this season. The Pac-12 players also attached demands to their concerns, including a couple of borderline ridiculous ones.

I think the applause should be just as loud or even louder for players such as Fields who express the desire to push forward and play the sport they love, with zero demands attached. Bravo.

* It wouldn't be good form for anyone to delve too far into Warren's family matters. But it's certainly not the best look for Warren to say it isn’t safe to play college football this fall while his own son, Powers Warren, is playing this fall at Mississippi State. Bottom line, the SEC is giving Powers Warren, a redshirt junior tight end, the opportunity to make his own decision. The younger Warren and the Bulldogs will begin practice Monday. I don't think I need to say much more.

* I keep reading reports that the Big Ten's decision to cancel fall sports was determined by medical advice and also a vote from the league's university presidents. What was the tally? Warren dodged the question Tuesday. Nobody seems to know for sure. Did a vote even happen? The lack of transparency and accountability is troubling, particularly considering the magnitude of the decision.