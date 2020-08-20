Fans cling to faint hope of season

We could've sworn the Big Ten canceled its fall football season. That happened, right?

If we're not mistaken, the conference's commissioner, Kevin Warren, stumbled all over himself in half-answering BTN studio host Dave Revsine's excellent line of questioning. We really didn't get sufficient answers from Warren as to why the league said no-go to the fall season. But it happened Aug. 11. We didn't dream it.

It just seems that way because there appears to be some level of denial among fans in the conference. They definitely still want answers. They got some from Warren on Wednesday, and it certainly helped. More than that, though, some fans still hold out hope that there could be some form of Big Ten football this fall. They cling to that faint hope like a rock climber clinging to a crease in a mountain by his fingertips. They're looking for a toehold, anything to keep the ball in the air, so to speak.

It feels like a pipe dream. These are remarkably strange times, though. Remarkable? Well, Dr. Anthony Fauci a few weeks ago mentioned that goggles might be a good idea. Face coverings and goggles and what's next? I suggest keeping an open mind. And, in the spirit of open-mindedness, you won't catch me dismissing Jeff Snook's report that had some Big Ten football fans buzzing Wednesday.