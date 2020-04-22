Film study, Zoom meetings and homework form the base as NU seeks to reverse trends from 7-25 season

Sure, things can get a little slow at times for Fred Hoiberg.
With no basketball team in town to coach and the University of Nebraska encouraging its employees to work from home, a spring schedule that would normally be spent on individual workouts and recruiting trips has been changed to operating out of the home office and discovering the intricacies of using Zoom.
But when you go 7-25, even if expectations were already low, it's not hard to find things to work on.
"There’s some things we did well as far as a style of play standpoint that we can build on," Hoiberg said recently. "But within that, the nuances of it, there’s things we need to improve on."
Some of that improvement will happen though a roster remake that continued Tuesday when Kevin Cross announced he was entering the transfer portal. Nebraska's rotation next season, save for Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo, will be totally different.
But some of the improvement, too, will come in a better understanding of what will work not just in the nonconference, but against what figures to be another loaded Big Ten schedule.
"I'm in the process of putting together, from every game, a playbook," Hoiberg said. "Things I liked, things we did not do well, and things we need to get better at."
Hoiberg liked his team's pace — the Huskers were 16th nationally in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom, and ranked fifth in the country in average possession length at 15.2 seconds.
That second number ranked first among power conference programs. It was the second-fastest of Hoiberg's six college teams.
But it also exposed Nebraska's greatest weaknesses — an inability to finish on offense, guard the paint on defense, and rebound the ball when it did force a missed shot.
The Huskers were last by a wide margin in 2019-20 in points allowed per game and rebounding margin by Big Ten teams. NU gave up 78.1 points every time out. Iowa, not exactly known as a defensive powerhouse, was 13th in the league at 72.3. NU was outrebounded by more than nine boards per game.
A few weeks ago, zoom meant something completely different to Fred Hoiberg.
More length, depth and athleticism will help that, and more of all three is on the way in 2020-21.
But Hoiberg also gave his assistants some homework as they wait out the days until they can get back in the gym.
"Defensively we’re doing projects right now. I’ve got all my coaches doing different things as far as studying some of the top teams not only in the NCAA, but in the NBA, and try to steal some concepts and some of the things that we can add to our group based on the skill sets of our players," Hoiberg said.
"So even though we’re not able to be together in the office, I’ve got Doc (Sadler) doing projects, I’ve got Armon Gates doing projects, I’ve got Bobby Lutz doing some things as well that he’s looking at and can give me advice on. Then Matt Holt, our film guy, is putting everything together as far as our edits and how we can improve moving forward."
Still, there's only so much that can be done outside the gym.
Nebraska has its players doing whatever workouts they can based on what each individual has in his house. Even when the Huskers are able to be together again, there will still need to be a ramping up to full speed to avoid injuries.
That will make mental reps all the more important.
"I’m going to start watching film with the five (new) guys and try to teach them a little about the system — hell, I didn’t even know what Zoom was. I didn’t know what that meant. That’s what I call a dribble handoff is zoom. I didn’t know this thing was something you could do, and I can share my screen and show video and film," Hoiberg said.
"So I’m going to start showing the system, and we’re going to start diving into the system and what we’re all about."
