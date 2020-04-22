Film study, Zoom meetings and homework form the base as NU seeks to reverse trends from 7-25 season

"I'm in the process of putting together, from every game, a playbook," Hoiberg said. "Things I liked, things we did not do well, and things we need to get better at."

Hoiberg liked his team's pace — the Huskers were 16th nationally in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom, and ranked fifth in the country in average possession length at 15.2 seconds.

That second number ranked first among power conference programs. It was the second-fastest of Hoiberg's six college teams.

But it also exposed Nebraska's greatest weaknesses — an inability to finish on offense, guard the paint on defense, and rebound the ball when it did force a missed shot.

The Huskers were last by a wide margin in 2019-20 in points allowed per game and rebounding margin by Big Ten teams. NU gave up 78.1 points every time out. Iowa, not exactly known as a defensive powerhouse, was 13th in the league at 72.3. NU was outrebounded by more than nine boards per game.

More length, depth and athleticism will help that, and more of all three is on the way in 2020-21.

But Hoiberg also gave his assistants some homework as they wait out the days until they can get back in the gym.