Five-star LB puts Huskers in top six

Nebraska's going to have quite a challenge on its hands to land class of 2021 Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis, but the Cornhuskers are least in the conversation.

The heralded prospect, a five-star based on the 247Sports Composite rankings, included NU in his list of top six schools Saturday afternoon.

The Huskers find themselves still in the mix along with LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State. Lewis also has offers from other powerhouses such as Ohio State.

Nebraska and secondary coach Travis Fisher, who leads much of the school's recruiting in South Florida, have some ins with Lewis already. The linebacker up until this winter had played his high school football at Miami Northwestern, where he was teammates with a pair of the Huskers' 2020 signees, wide receiver Marcus Fleming and defensive back Ronald Delancy.

Lewis announced his transfer to Chaminade-Madonna Prep and will play his senior season there.

He has not yet visited Lincoln, but before the coronavirus pandemic shut down recruiting and spring football around the country, he had been saying that he wanted to get to NU this spring. Naturally, it will be important for the Huskers to get him to campus whenever recruiting opens back up.