Fonner adds 12 days, will continue running in May

The Nebraska State Racing Commission unanimously approved Fonner Park's request last week to add a second live racing season that will run through May with the final day currently scheduled for May 27.
That will add 12 days of racing onto the 30 Fonner will complete in the current meet running through April 29.
Racing will continue on a Monday through Wednesday basis. Post times will continue to be 4 p.m. on those days.
“It’s a great thing for the horsemen,” Nebraska HBPA president Bob Moser said. “I’m really excited to be able to move forward with this partnership to provide spectator-free racing at Fonner Park.
The economics of it are working and it’s great for our membership that we were able to work out a deal.”
The economics are working, but Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak said Fonner doesn’t doesn’t have much wiggle room.
“The deal was not ideal for Fonner Park,” Kotulak said. “If and only if wagering continues to occur at the level it is occurring, will we be OK.”
The mutuel handle has been at historic levels since Fonner began racing without fans and on a Monday through Wednesday basis on March 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fonner and Will Rogers are the only two tracks currently racing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That has provided Fonner Park with national exposure it wouldn't ordinarily get.
"I think Fonner has done an outstanding job," commissioner Jeffrey Galyen said during the conference call. "I do believe these horses are receiving the best care because they're running and because they have that opportunity to run, and for those trainers and owners to continue to generate an income."
The all-sources mutuel handle at Fonner has risen to a daily average of $2,836,904, excluding the $7.2 million day on April 7 when the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot reached $4.1 million with a mandatory payout.
A second mandatory payout April 21 resulted in a pool of $2,354,674 with an all-sources handle of $6,505,470. There will be a third mandatory payout coming up on April 29, the day of the $50,000 Bosselman-Gus Fonner Stakes.
The total mutuel handle on Wednesday was $3,984,438. That’s the third highest of the 15 days of Monday through Wednesday racing except for the two days that featured mandatory payouts of the Dinsdale Automotive Pick 5 Jackpot.
At the end of the May meet, there will be another mandatory payout of the pick five. Kotulak expects to add another mandatory payout sometime in the middle of the month.
It’s all being done to keep racing going.
“I’m glad that we’re able to continue to offer racing for the horsemen here in Grand Island,” Kotulak said.
There was a time in the recent past when Fonner Park and the HBPA seemed to be constantly butting heads when it came to just about any contract that needed to be signed. That relationship seems to have improved greatly at this point with Moser at the top of the HBPA and Kotulak leading Fonner Park along with operations and finance assistant Mark Landis.
“I’m willing to work with anyone,” Moser said. “Chris is great to work with and Mark really understands the numbers and cents of it all. I think we make a pretty good team and can see where everyone else is coming from.”
Kotulak said Fonner and the HBPA have been able to keep the lines of communication open.
“Communication is everything,” Kotulak said. “I appreciate the involvement of HBPA board member Gene McCloud and all the other members who collaborated to reach this deal.”
The commission also approved a request by Horsemen’s Park to waive the requirement to have at least one day of live racing in order to simulcast the following year.
Horsemen’s Park recently canceled its meet scheduled for May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The conditions in Omaha are not conducive to running a live racing meet there now,” Moser said. “And there’s enough doubt in the air as to where the next hotspot is going to be to determine when and if we’ll be able to move in someplace else to race.”
Lincoln Race Course was also looking to have the same waiver, but the commission decided to table its request because the races there aren’t scheduled to be run until late June.
