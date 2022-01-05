Biding his time: Former Shamrock Strecker wins first college football title as player, third on Morningside roster

Matt Strecker carried the trophy around for a bit on the field at Durham, North Carolina, beaming with a grin that still hasn't quite subsided more than two weeks later.

Strecker and his Morningside teammates twice overcame a touchdown deficit and three turnovers for a 38-28 NAIA national college football championship on Dec. 18. It was the third title in four years for the Mustangs, and third for Strecker since he arrived on campus three years ago.

But this most recent accomplishment had more of his fingerprints on it than the previous. From enjoying the title three years ago as a redshirt and part of the team's video crew to 23 days ago when he carried the ball twice for seven yards, Strecker has come a long ways in his college career by remaining patient, prepared and faithful to the cause.

It's way of life that's difficult, and in today's culture, not often appreciated. Sometimes even his own teammates wondered why he was still around.

Well, that fateful evening on the east coast was just one example why.

"One thing I've always kept in the back of my mind through my whole career was, 'Always be ready, because you never know when you're number is going to be called,'" Strecker said. " ... I've been in the spot where you're pretty far down the depth chart, and then all of a sudden you're the starter. It's something I've always taken pride in is, 'always be ready.'"

Strecker did all sort of odd jobs in and around the program in 2018 when Morningside started its run with the first football national title in school history. A year later when the Mustangs repeated he was mostly a member of the scout team who saw action on special teams.

He was preparing to move to linebacker when COVID hit and spring football was wiped out. That prevented any live reps and moved him over to tight end. When the fall of 2020 approached, injuries shifted him back to running back.

He carried the ball 37 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns as a junior, and broke off a long of 31. As senior year approached, talented freshmen came in and moved him further down the depth chart.

It seemed Strecker might not ever have his moment. But when injuries struck again, specifically in the national semifinals, Strecker delivered when his team needed it the most. He filled in and carried the ball 15 times for 65 yards and scored in each half. Strecker was named the Offensive Player of the Game.

"I finished the regular season of my junior year on scout team. That was the third year of my career, and a lot of my teammates were like, 'How do you do this? You're on the back end of your career and still on scout team and you still come to practice with a good attitude and a smile on your face,'" Strecker recalled. "I didn't know what to tell them. Football is a fun game. If you get to play it, whether you're a starter or a scout team guy, you've got to enjoy it."

He credits mom and dad, Kay and Don Strecker, for creating a patient, lunch pail work ethic. And he credits Scotus Central Catholic coach Tyler Linder and his focus on more than just athletics.

Strecker started his sophomore year as a third-string linebacker then was on the field just before halftime when injuries put a starter and a backup on the sidelines. That was the 2015 Scotus team that won a state title. It's a moment and a lesson that only added to his upbringing and the coaching he received.

"Matt has always had a deep commitment to athletics and the teams he has been a part of. It had to be a very hard and humbling to go from a four-year letter winner and starter on a state championship team to being the low man on the totem pole," Linder said. "But Matt's resilience and dedication have proven that when you have a fixed mindset and a never quit attitude, great things follow.

"I have always admired Matt's competitive nature and drive to his very best. Matt is the epitome of our football programs motto: 'be the best'. As a national champion, Matt is the very best. We are all incredibly proud of his accomplishments on and off the field."

But he never could have imagined his decision to commit to coach Steve Ryan and Morningside football would result in three rings and just one loss. The Mustangs won the 2018 title at 15-0 and with another former Shamrock, Garrit Shanle, on the roster. They were 14-0 and national champs again in 2019.

The 2020 season was split between that fall and this past spring when NAIA schools couldn't come to agreement on when to play. Some, like Morningside, played in the fall. Others, the spring. That pushed the playoffs to the spring where the Mustangs were 8-0, won twice then lost in the semis to Northwestern (Orange City, Iowa).

It was an odd sensation for several reasons. First, no one had experienced a loss in two years. Second, the distance between the final regular season game and the playoffs was 137 days. Third, the game was in May. None of it felt like it was real or that it actually counted.

Regardless, the seniors, and the team for that matter, knew there wasn't something right about the ending. Most of the seniors took advantage of the COVID waiver and came back. Morningside went 13-0, including a rematch win over Northwestern in November, then faced the Red Raiders again for the championship.

Strecker's role was reduced once again when teammates came back to full health, but he was on the field to provide a block for quarterback Joe Dolincheck in what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass.

Dolincheck (29 for 45 passing, 405 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions), wide receiver Caleb Schweigart (nine catches, 81 yards), tight end Sione Tuifua (two catches, 22 yards) and Strecker are all roommates.

"For me it was five seconds of tears then it became, I have to find as many as starters as I can, hug them and tell them how proud of them I am," Strecker said.

It's difficult to compare the two. The guys Strecker played with at Pawnee Park he's known much longer, and in many cases, shared the same huddle with through youth football. At Morningside, he lived with teammates and, though the time together was only a few years, it was also up close and personal in the case of three roommates.

"The best part of winning a national championship is being around the guys you've work so hard with to get to that point," he said. "Winning a state championship is no different."

Strecker could stick around another year and take his own COVID waiver, but at his level he's on pace to earn his degree before next season. Unfortunately, it's time to give up the game and become a full-time adult.

Life will undoubtedly put roadblocks in his way, break his heart and bring lows to match the highs. Thankfully, he's already got a mindset to meet whatever challenges lay ahead.

"All (coach Ryan) promised me was that I'd have an opportunity," Strecker said. "Always being ready and taking the time to make sure I know what I'm doing and I'm ready to play at that high level is something I've always taken pride in."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

