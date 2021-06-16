Big Red Blitz: Husker coaches in town as part of statewide event

Keith Wick moved to Nebraska from North Dakota in 1974. He accompanied a friend to Lincoln that fall for a Husker football game - the first of his life.

Coming out of the Bob Devaney Era with two national championships put Nebraska squarely at the center of the college football world. Thus, he had seen the Huskers play on television.

But nothing could have prepared him for when he scaled the ramps in downtown Lincoln and came out from the bowels of Memorial Stadium into the sunlight. He's been hooked ever since.

"I went in there and I said, 'I cannot believe the sea of red and what the football was like.' I've been a fan ever since," Wick said. "I used to watch once in a while when they had those really good teams. I like them, but I really became a fan when I moved down here. It's only gotten stronger and stronger. I love the volleyball and I love the women's basketball and all of it."