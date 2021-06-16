Big Red Blitz: Husker coaches in town as part of statewide event

Keith Wick moved to Nebraska from North Dakota in 1974. He accompanied a friend to Lincoln that fall for a Husker football game - the first of his life.
Coming out of the Bob Devaney Era with two national championships put Nebraska squarely at the center of the college football world. Thus, he had seen the Huskers play on television.
But nothing could have prepared him for when he scaled the ramps in downtown Lincoln and came out from the bowels of Memorial Stadium into the sunlight. He's been hooked ever since.
"I went in there and I said, 'I cannot believe the sea of red and what the football was like.' I've been a fan ever since," Wick said. "I used to watch once in a while when they had those really good teams. I like them, but I really became a fan when I moved down here. It's only gotten stronger and stronger. I love the volleyball and I love the women's basketball and all of it."
Wick was part of the crowd that assembled Wednesday afternoon at Frankfort Square for the Columbus stop on the Big Red Blitz. Husker coaches and media relations personnel traveled from Scottsbluff to South Sioux City and everywhere in between for what had been an annual event until the pandemic forced a cancellation last summer.
Ten different groups of coaches made two stops apiece at events to address Husker Nation and take questions. Columbus was graced by the presence of women's basketball coach Amy Williams, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Serving emcee duties was athletic communications/women's basketball radio analyst Jeff Griesch.
That group spoke to local fans at noon on the stage at the square. They then had a similar event in David City at 4 p.m.
"I want you to know how much it means for me to be here, how proud I am to work for the Huskers, to be part of the Nebraska athletic department," Chinander said. "... Another reason I'm proud to be here is people like you. The support we get is unparalleled in college football."
Chinander mentioned this fall is the most excited he's been about a defense since taking over the position in 2018. He said his message to the team was that in order to be back, to be the real Blackshirts, his unit had to focus on three factors: Relentless effort, competitive excellence and "make decisions with my brother to my left and my brother to my right in mind."
Before he began, Chinander prefaced his remarks with a disclaimer about commenting on current high school players. Columbus High senior-to-be Ernest Hausmann is a Husker verbal commit at linebacker. Regardless, Chinander was unable to share his thoughts about Hausmann nor even speak his name.
That wasn't the case for Williams who welcomed Humphrey Saint Francis' Allison Weidner to campus last week.
"You can see the way she competes, she's a fantastic teammate, the way she moves and jumps and elevates, it's not normal," Williams said about what drew her interest to the former Flyer. "But when you watch her do that with her high school group but also with a club team, it's like, 'Yeah, we were pretty sold.'"
Husker women's basketball beat five ranked teams this past winter and earned a spot in the Women's NIT. Williams credited her team captains and senior leaders for building a culture that allowed for that kind of success despite playing most games with just two subs.
"Now it's about, can we make that culture our identity," Williams said.
Verduzco didn't have any remarks, choosing instead to field questions. He took four from the crowd, including one that's likely on the minds of most Husker fans: 'What needs to happen for quarterback Adrian Martinez to cut down on his turnovers?'
"He wants to do so much too much of the time," Verduzco said. "... You don't have to do everything all of the time."
Griesch opened the event with a brief overview of all the successes Nebraska sports has experienced over the past year. The biggest applause came when he mentioned Will Bolt and Husker baseball.
Griesch also pointed out the impact Columbus and Columbus area athletes have had on Husker athletics - crediting Columbus High's Laura Pilakowski as one of the greatest athletes he's ever worked with.
Although each coach and Griesch had a slightly different presentation, they all had one thing in common: The anticipation of having Husker fans back in the stands.
"The No. 1 exciting thing that we are so excited for is to actually have Husker Nation back in the arena with us," Williams said. "We can't wait to see you guys there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.