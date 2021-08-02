Big Red Night: Huskers' Frost visits Columbus

Huskers head coach Scott Frost he knows what it takes to turn around a program. As the former head coach at Central Florida, he turned a 0-12 team to a 13-0 team in two seasons.
After three losing seasons to begin his head coaching career in Lincoln, he said he sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Frost exuded confidence Friday at Ag Park in Columbus, speaking at Lakeview Education Foundation's fifth biennial Big Red Night.
Nebraska enters a crucial season after going 3-5 with a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten West division.
"I'm really excited about the team this year. This is the most excited I've been since I've been here," Frost said. "I can promise you that the coaching staff we have down there, the players have been working as hard as we can and nobody wants us to get right as much as we do."
Entering his fourth year as head coach, Frost said he believes it's the most talent he's had.
"There's no question going into this year, the talent's the best it's been. the attitudes are the best it's been, the leadership the best it's been, the depth the best it's been." he said. "We've got a really tough schedule, but I don't think there's one game this team doesn't have a chance to win this year. We can't wait to get started."
Nebraska will begin its season on Aug. 28 at Illinois, but the marquee game circled on the calendar is Sept. 18 at Oklahoma in the 50th anniversary of the "Game of the Century."
Frost was asked Friday night about what it'll take to defeat the Sooners, but he said he's focused on the Fighting Illini. He said that game is crucial to win and gain momentum heading into Norman. Frost added that this is the most confident group he's had.
On offense, the O-line group of Turner Corcoran, Brant Banks, Bryce Benhart, Ethan Piper and Cam Jurgens excites Frost heading to the season.
"This is going to be a group that you guys are going to be proud of," he said. "No doubt in my mind it'll be the best group we've fielded since I've been here."
Frost said the wide receiver group had to undergo a rebuild with four players leaving the program. He said it's been a thorn in his team's side, but noted it's the best he's felt about the group since returning to Lincoln.
He also called Travis Vokolek and Austin Allen NFL tight ends. Both combined for 27 receptions, 327 yards and one touchdown. Allen finished second on the team in receiving last season.
In the backfield, it's an open competition. Frost said there's a lot of talent among the running backs, and he's anxious to see who comes out on top.
Adrian Martinez is the focal point of the Huskers offense. Last season, he threw for 1,055 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
"This is the best place that I've seen Adrian Martinez in to start a year," Frost said. "People are doubting him, but I think he's going to surprise a lot of people this year with the type of year he has."
The Huskers' defense returns five seniors from last year's team in Ben Stille, JoJo Domann, Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke and Will Honas. Frost said they've provided leadership to a unit that finished sixth in total defense in the Big Ten with 328.8 yards allowed.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt returns after being named to the All-Big Ten second team. Frost said he sees an NFL career in his future as he'll anchor the secondary. Taylor-Britt finished 2020 with 28 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
Inside linebackers Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer and transfer Chris Kolarevic will patrol the middle of the Huskers defense. Reimer finished second on the team with five tackles for loss and two sacks. Kolarevic totaled 144 tackles in two seasons at Northern Iowa.
After listening to Frost, Lakeview football coach Kurt Frenzen said he was just as excited to see the Big Red get going.
"Coach Frost really painted a picture of urgency for the 2021 season," Frenzen said. "You can also really tell that he believes, with the right momentum, that the Huskers can have a very memorable campaign."
Frost acknowledged his positive outlook on the team will only take him so far if the Huskers don't succeed on the field.
"I've painted a good picture, so I'm running out of excuses if we don't get it done, but this group has a chance to do some special things for this year and beyond," he said.
