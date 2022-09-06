Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'

LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different.
He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993.
“It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the country, there’s nothing better.”
Hausmann finished the game with six tackles — one solo — and performed well in Nick Henrich’s place. Henrich missed Saturday’s game with an injury that he suffered last Saturday in Dublin.
Hausmann said he knew all week he’d be the starter against North Dakota and would play a key role alongside Luke Reimer on the Nebraska defense.
A defense that still needs work, but did take a step in the right direction. Especially after giving up 528 yards to Northwestern.
“I think that we just really nitpicked and got really good at the little details that we fixed from last game,” Hausmann said. “So I think that’s what we really improved on.”
The Blackshirts held UND to 306 yards of total offense and just 133 in the second half. Impressive considering the Fighting Hawks controlled the time of possession — 20:38 to 9:22 in the first half and 36:01 to 23:59 overall.
Hausmann made three tackles in last week's loss and said he learned a lot from his first live-game experience.
At this time last year Hausmann had just played his second game of the year at Columbus. It’s crazy how fast time flies by, but he’s now two games into his collegiate career. And the former two-way standout performed well in his Husker home debut.
“With this coaching staff and this program they really prepare you for the best,” Hausmann said. “And you can just go out there and trust your training and your instincts.”