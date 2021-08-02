Frost excited about Huskers football this season

Huskers head coach Scott Frost he knows what it takes to turn around a program. As the former head coach at Central Florida, he turned a 0-12 team to a 13-0 team in two seasons.

After three losing seasons to begin his head coaching career in Lincoln, he said he sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Frost exuded confidence Friday at Ag Park in Columbus, speaking at Lakeview Education Foundation's fifth biennial Big Red Night.

Nebraska enters a crucial season after going 3-5 with a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten West division.

"I'm really excited about the team this year. This is the most excited I've been since I've been here," Frost said. "I can promise you that the coaching staff we have down there, the players have been working as hard as we can and nobody wants us to get right as much as we do."

Entering his fourth year as head coach, Frost said he believes it's the most talent he's had.

"There's no question going into this year, the talent's the best it's been. the attitudes are the best it's been, the leadership the best it's been, the depth the best it's been." he said. "We got a really tough schedule, but I don't think there's one game this team doesn't have a chance to win this year. We can't wait to get started."