Ross Wurdeman honored with Nebraska Football Hall of Fame induction

Ross Wurdeman said he joked with people saying he was a baseball player playing football.

Baseball was always his first love, he said. After a legendary football career at Concordia University, that has now flipped to him saying he's a football player who played baseball.

Wurdeman, a graduate of Columbus High, is among eight individuals in the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Wurdeman was officially inducted Friday at a banquet in Lincoln. On Saturday, Wurdeman will be honored at the Huskers game versus Georgia Southern.

"Obviously, it's a big honor. That's something I wasn't expecting, so it was kind of a shock when I first got the call," Wurdeman said. "I would say it's truly an honor to be a part of that group when you look at all the names on that list. There's a lot of great players on there and to be on the same list is just extremely grateful."

The seven other individuals of the Class of 2022 are Huskers tackle Ron McDole, linebacker Lee Kunz, defensive back Ric Lundquist, cornerback Bruce Pickens, offensive guard Toniu Fonoti, cornerback Prince Amukamara and UNK coach Darrell Morris.

Wurdeman and Morris are the two state college inductees this year. Including this year's class, Wurdeman is among 105 state college inductees. The Hall of Fame features 420 people overall.

Wurdeman is the sixth player from Concordia to be inducted joining John Suhr, Herbert Meyer, Gary Seevers, Eugene Oetting and Erick von Fange. The last Concordia player to be inducted was Suhr in 2009.

"You look at that list. Those names are all Husker players that you either grew up watching or continue to watch or have some of your idols that you grew up watching as kids or saw highlights of and have admired," Wurdeman said. "To be on that list with some of those guys ... you got Heisman Trophy winners and professional football players. It's just crazy to consider that I'm on that same list as some of those guys. It's just an honor to be classified with that group."

During his time at Concordia, he caught 168 passes for 2,458 yards and 24 touchdowns as its tight end. His 168 career receptions still stands as the school record.

Wurdeman was a two-time NAIA first team All-American and first team All-GPAC selection. He was also named to the NAIA All-Decade team of the 2000s and the Omaha World-Herald 2001 All-Nebraska team as the honorary captain. In 2019, he was the first Concordia football player to be inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame.

However, Wurdeman didn't always play tight end. When he played with the Discoverers, Wurdeman was a defensive end and backup quarterback.

Wurdeman chose to go to Concordia as the school allowed him to be a two-sport athlete playing football and baseball. He slugged 22 home runs during his collegiate career and his football trajectory changed during his second year when Bill McAllister took over as the offensive coordinator.

McAllister moved Wurdeman from defense to offense. Wurdeman said he was the type of athlete that fit well in McAllister's offense. He also said it fit him perfectly.

"That was probably the best decision I made or coaches made," Wurdeman said. "As far as being in the right place at the right time, catching passes became natural. It just fell right into my ability and the rest was history."

Wurdeman will have back-to-back weekends to reflect on past memories as the 2001 Concordia football team will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame next weekend. This weekend, Wurdeman is looking forward to celebrating the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame honor with his family.

"You look back 21 years ago, you weren't playing to get into the Hall of Fame. You were playing to have fun. You were playing to win. You're playing to compete," he said. "Having the honor come in, it kind of puts a cap on it I guess. It's an accomplishment that I didn't think that I would ever be awarded. It's truly an honor. I don't know how else to put it."