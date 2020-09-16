For now, no fans allowed

The Big 12 is also operating on a school-by-school basis, at least for now. Iowa State did not allow fans at its season opener against Louisiana, while Kansas and Kansas State both allowed a limited number of fans.

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and Baylor will all have about 25% capacity, while TCU is allowing 12,000 fans. West Virginia doesn't have a set policy yet and didn't allow fans at its Sept. 12 opener.

"It is not lost on me that there are other conferences that are playing and competing … and there are examples of where that is being done successfully," Green said.

While Nebraska understands the safety of players was paramount in the decision, Moos said, he doesn't necessarily agree with the decision.

"I believe that it gets back to the safety of the players," Moos said of the Big Ten's directive. "Some of that I question, because I know here at the University of Nebraska, we're very careful of how we protect the players and would be in this situation as well.

"Some of our venues are different than others, some of our locations are very different than others, and at the end of the day this is how it came down, and it was a unanimous vote."