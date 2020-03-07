From Melbourne to Columbus

"You just hear about these names, and you're like, 'Oh, maybe one day I can be like them,' Pratt said, "play at this high level."

Not only do Pratt and Frost share a home country, but also a favorite NBA team - the Los Angeles Lakes.

Due to the time difference between Australia and the United States, NBA games would typically tip off late in the morning, around 10 a.m.

Pratt admitted to secretly watching games in the school when he should have been paying attention to class.

That love for the game transcends distance. Despite having different backgrounds, Frost and Pratt haven't had any problem fitting in with the rest of the team.

"We're all friends on and off the court," Frost said. "We hang out with each other, eat with each other, pretty much do everything with each other.