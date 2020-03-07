From Melbourne to Columbus

In recent years, Australia has become somewhat of a basketball hot spot. NBA players such as Ben Simmons. Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum and Patrick Mills all hailing from the island nation.
Central Community College-Columbus has two players of its own from the Land Down Under, sophomore Nathan Frost and Cooper Pratt.
The two Aussies traveled over 9,000 miles to play basketball for the Raiders (20-10) in search of testing themselves against the best.
"I chose to play over here because the competition is a lot better," Frost said Friday after practice.. "Pretty much, I made a highlight video and sent it to a few coaches and picked out the middle of Nebraska."
The decision appears to have paid off as the Raiders are one game away from going to the national tournament, in large part due to the help of Frost and Pratt.
Last Saturday, Central defeated Southeast Community College (17-13) 94-79 in the Region IX Championship game at home.
The Raiders have spent the week preparing for the District Championship which will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday at home against Dakota County Technical College (20-10)
Frost could prove instrumental in that contest as he will be the tallest player on the court at 6-8.
He has been a consistent force all year. Frost has recorded 11 double-doubles, averaged over 16 points a game and grabbed just over nine rebounds.
His journey to this point was anything but conventional.
Growing up, Frost played Australian Rules football. He started playing basketball when he was around 13 years old when his older brother Aaron started on the hardwood.
One massive growth spurt later and Frost found his calling.
Aaron also played college basketball in the states at Dawson Community College in Montana.
Pratt had an earlier introduction to the sport because of cousins who played. When he was around 8, he decided to give it a try.
With the growing popularity of the sport overseas, the two would hear of fellow countrymen coming to America to play basketball and hoped to one day follow in their shoes.
"You just hear about these names, and you're like, 'Oh, maybe one day I can be like them,' Pratt said, "play at this high level."
Not only do Pratt and Frost share a home country, but also a favorite NBA team - the Los Angeles Lakes.
Due to the time difference between Australia and the United States, NBA games would typically tip off late in the morning, around 10 a.m.
Pratt admitted to secretly watching games in the school when he should have been paying attention to class.
That love for the game transcends distance. Despite having different backgrounds, Frost and Pratt haven't had any problem fitting in with the rest of the team.
"We're all friends on and off the court," Frost said. "We hang out with each other, eat with each other, pretty much do everything with each other.
"What happens off the court shows on the court, which is why we're in this position. Our chemistry is really good. It goes from the one to the tenth man on the team."
When Frost and Pratt aren't on the hardwood, they're pretty much your typical college student, enjoying Netflix, playing Xbox and sleeping.
With the biggest game of their college career coming up on Saturday, the Melburnians have plenty of motivation.
A win is the district championship will send the Raiders to Danville, Illinois for the national tournament. That kind of an achievement is especially important to Frost and Pratt who view nationals as a chance to impress coaches from four-year programs who will no doubt be in attendance.
For first-year head coach John Ritzdorf, the Aussies' impact on the team was no surprise.
"You look at film and statistics from the previous year and I knew they'd be a big part of the team," he said. "Nathan statistically had a better year than Cooper, but when you watch film no one plays harder than Cooper.
"I knew he'd find his way onto the floor at some point, and honestly I have a hard time taking him off the court. He's that important to our team. Both of those guys, I'm glad they stayed. They've been huge for us this entire year."
