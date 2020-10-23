Husker DC Chinander says LB Nick Henrich 'needs to be on the field for us somewhere'

Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said that Henrich was on pace to have a significant role last year as a true freshman before he was bit by the injury bug. The Omaha Burke graduate was limited to one game — he played primarily special teams against Wisconsin in November — and continued to deal with some injury issues this offseason.

Even so, he's apparently made the kind of progress that forces coaches' hands.

"Some of the things that you spend a lot of time teaching guys about, 'Hey, if you get a certain type of block then you need to transition from the run game to the pass game,' things like that, he just went out there and did it, which was really cool to see," outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson said Tuesday. "He's got that knack and natural ability to go find his way to the football. That's been really, probably, the biggest thing that's stood out with him.

"Then he's really smart and does a great job of taking what he learns in the classroom and bringing it to the field without a lot of repetition, which is great."