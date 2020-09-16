Husker fans' celebration likely muted

The medical part of the discussion is intriguing. To wit: If a Big Ten team's COVID-19 positivity rate is greater than 5%, it must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days. So, a question: If a team knows it's clean as a result of daily testing, why does the positivity rate rank so high in terms of importance in the league's new guidelines?

It's been an interesting few months, with sportswriter types becoming versed in myocarditis and COVID-19 testing, all the while covering a conference that handled matters so poorly that it took me back to my time covering the Lincoln Capitols of the defunct NIFL. The Capitols did the best they could with limited resources. The wealthy Big Ten was just a wreck in recent weeks, with no good excuses.

So, Wednesday morning was perhaps partly about the conference saving face, although some of the damage is irreparable. The Big Ten's brand remains strong, but not nearly as strong as it was before the pandemic arrived and Warren botched the league's handling of it at almost every turn. For instance: The lack of communication between the Big Ten office and its football programs has been substandard, to put it kindly.