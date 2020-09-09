Husker fans' mixed emotions on Davis twins

Now, as the Davis twins push forward in their pro careers, they have a former teammate to help show them a formula for success. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden recently told reporters that former Husker defensive lineman Maliek Collins is the key to the team's defense. The Raiders signed Collins away from Dallas in March, giving him a one-year, $6 million contract.

The Cowboys drafted Collins in the third round (67th overall) in 2016.

"Who took Khalil and Carlos under his wing (in 2015)? It was Maliek," said former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski, who recruited all three defenders to Lincoln. "Not only that, Maliek has talked to those guys while he's been in the league. Now, the twins have a peer who's playing on the next level. It's all about formulas. Maliek Collins is successful. He can show guys the way. He kept his mouth shut, went to work, tough dude on the field. Went to class. No problems off the field.

"He's making money, and he ain't letting anybody take it from him. His message is so powerful. He's got credibility. A coach can tell a kid all day long, 'I can get you to the NFL.' But until they actually see the formula from a peer like Maliek ... that means a lot more."