Husker Notes: Iowa, Nebraska game set BTN record

The Big Ten Network enjoyed a pair of record-setting broadcasts last week and both involved Nebraska.

The Black Friday football game between the Huskers and Iowa drew 1.94 million viewers, making it the most-watched football game in BTN history. The previous mark was held by a 2016 contest between Michigan and Colorado, which had 1.86 million people tuning in.

Later on Friday, Nebraska's volleyball match at Wisconsin delivered 375,000 viewers, making it the most-watched volleyball match in network history. The previous mark was held by Wisconsin and Penn State, which drew 266,000 in 2019.

The NU-Wisconsin match drew a big number with a 4:30 p.m. start. Wisconsin won in four sets in a match that had conference title implications.

The NU-Iowa football game was one of the top national draws in a time window that included Kansas State-Texas, and later Cincinnati-East Carolina. Iowa scored 22 unanswered points to rally for a 28-21 victory.

Allen names Big Ten's top tight end

Austin Allen takes a significant honor into his NFL Draft preparations.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen on Wednesday was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's media.

He also was named the conference's tight end of the year.

He becomes the first Nebraska tight end to earn first-team all-conference honors since 2003, when Matt Herian of Pierce earned the honor.

A native of Aurora, Allen finished this season with school tight end records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (602).

He finished the season on a personal strong note, with receptions of 27 and 28 yards during Friday's 28-21 loss to Iowa. Nebraska ended the season with a 3-9 record, including 1-8 in the Big Ten.

Allen wound up the season with 12 receptions of longer than 20 yards. What's more, he became only the fourth Nebraska tight end to record multiple 100-yard receiving games in a season (doing so against Minnesota and Wisconsin), and the first since Tracey Wistrom in 1999.

Allen graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in mechanized systems management. As of last week, he was ranked as the No. 5 tight end nationally by Pro Football Focus. Although he just completed his fifth season in Nebraska's program, he had one season of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze in collegiate athletics. But he opted last week to turn pro.

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's coaches.

Meanwhile, Allen becomes Nebraska's first non-punter or place-kicker to be named first-team all-conference since 2014, when defensive end Randy Gregory and receiver Kenny Bell.

Nebraska had three first-teamers in 2013, five in 2012 and four 2011.

In addition to Allen's honor, Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was named third-team all-Big Ten by the coaches. The Beatrice native spent his true freshman season at tight end before switching to center in the spring of 2019.

Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, a junior, and senior wide receiver Samori Toure earned honorable-mention honors.

Wide receiver recruits still on board

Two wide receiver commits in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class said this week that they’re unwavering in their commitment to play for Nebraska next year despite uncertainty about who will serve as their position coach and offensive coordinator.

Boulder (Colo.) Fairview receiver Grant Page and Orlando (Fla.) Olympia receiver Victor Jones, both three-star prospects, said NU coach Scott Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton reached out to them shortly after Frost fired the majority of the offensive staff, including offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick, on Nov. 8.

The recruits said Frost stressed the difficulty and necessity of the decision and reaffirmed the program’s interest in them.

“They let me know whoever’s gonna be the next guy, they’re gonna let me know as soon as possible,” said Jones, who had 53 catches for 847 yards and seven touchdowns this season. “They said they’re gonna stick with me, I’m one of their top recruits for their class. I was probably one of the first ones to know. But I’m all-in still.”

Jones and Page also have in-home visits set up soon. Those meetings are important to maintain relationships. It’s no small thing when a player’s primary recruiter leaves a program.

-Taken from Journal Star Reports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0