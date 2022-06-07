Husker Notes: Right-handed pitcher becomes 11th player to seek transfer portal

A versatile piece of Nebraska's pitching staff won't return next season.

Koty Frank announced on social media Tuesday he planned to enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere for his final season of college eligibility.

Frank, who transferred to Nebraska from Eastern Oklahoma State Community College before the 2021 season, made 27 appearances over two years with the Huskers, solidifying himself as a critical piece of Nebraska's 2021 Big Ten championship team and as a steadying force this season.

In 2022, Frank made 14 appearances, including seven starts, and went 5-0 with a 3.81 earned-run average and 70 strikeouts over 59 innings pitched.

His ERA was second on the team behind Emmett Olson among NU's regulars, and his 70 strikeouts were second on the team behind Shay Schanaman's 76.

Frank's control was among the best for Nebraska's staff — 19 walks, four hit batters and two wild pitches in 59 innings.

Frank is the 11th known player on the 2022 roster who won't be back next year. Eight players have entered the transfer portal, Cam Chick announced he won't use his COVID season of eligibility, and pitchers Jaxon Jelkin and Tyler Martin were removed from the team earlier this spring.

Braxton Bragg, who entered the transfer portal last month, announced his commitment to Dallas Baptist on Tuesday. Bragg threw 35 2/3 innings for the Huskers last season.\

Knutson third in-state O-lineman to commit

Brock Knutson saw the chemistry between his future teammates and remembered the words of his father.

“Ever since I was little, my dad has always told me, there’s something about playing football with that ‘N’ on the side of my helmet,” Knutson said. “He told me I could do that, and it’s always been a dream of mine to make that true.”

So the 6-foot-7, 290-pound Knutson, an offensive tackle for Scottsbluff, did so Sunday, telling Husker coaches at the end of his official visit that he was committing to play at NU. He became the seventh overall commit — and the third in-state offensive lineman — for the 2023 class, joining Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula and Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge. Gottula also took his official visit to Nebraska over the weekend, and both got to hang out with the current Husker offensive linemen, including host Hunter Anthony.

“They’re just such a tight-knit group, and that reminded me of my offensive line experiences at home,” Knutson said. “I was pretty much around the whole starting offensive line.”

And he was around new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who won over Knutson with his coaching philosophy.

“He’s all about being efficient as possible and doing everything as a unit on and off the field,” Knutson said. “So you’re one mind everywhere you go.”

Knutson received significant interest from Iowa State and Kansas State, among other schools. The Cyclones were particularly high on the three-star prospect who played his first three seasons of high school football in Mitchell, which was equidistant from Knutson’s house as Scottsbluff, where he’ll play as a senior.

In fact, Knutson waited to announce his decision on Twitter on Monday until he’d spoken to all the other coaches who recruited him. Few, outside of Husker coaches, knew of Knutson’s decision. Gottula found out though.

“And a little birdie must have told Sledge,” Knutson joked. Now, all three will play at Nebraska together.

-Taken from Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald reports

