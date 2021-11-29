Husker quick hits: Volleyball moves up to No. 10

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 10 in the final regular-season AVCA poll.

The Huskers (21-7) moved up one spot after ending the regular season with a win against then-No. 6 Purdue. The Boilermakers dropped to No. 8 in the new poll.

The Huskers open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Campbell. The other first-round match in Lincoln is Florida State vs. Kansas State.

Nebraska is the only ranked team in Lincoln for the first and second rounds.

The top four teams in the AVCA rankings are the same as the NCAA Tournament seeds: No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin.

Nebraska is seeded 10th for the tournament.

Rodriguez named Freshman of the Week

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the fourth time this season. She’s also been the defensive player of the week twice.

She had 28 digs when Nebraska beat No. 6 Purdue during the final match of the Big Ten season. The Huskers finished second in the Big Ten.

McGowers named Freshman of the Week

Bryce McGowens was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second time in three weeks, the conference announced Monday.

McGowens averaged 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists in two Nebraska wins last week while shooting 50% from the field.

The 6-foot-7 guard had eight points, six rebounds and four assists against Tennessee Tech, and had 22 points, eight boards, and four assists against South Dakota.

McGowens leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring at 17.7 points per game and is second among the league's freshmen in rebounds per game (6.9). Both numbers lead Nebraska.

McGowens is the first Husker to earn multiple Big Ten freshman of the week honors since Shavon Shields in the 2012-13 season.

Markowski named Freshman of the Week

Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten Conference freshmen of the week.

Markowski, a 6-foot-3 forward out of Lincoln Pius X, averaged six points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes per game off the bench for the Huskers in a pair of wins at The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament in San Diego.

She closed the tournament with seven points and seven rebounds to go with her first career assist and a blocked shot in 14 minutes in a championship game win over the host Toreros.

Through the first seven games of her college career, Markowski has averaged 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

Markowski is Nebraska's first Big Ten freshman-of-the-week honoree since Sam Haiby captured the award in 2019.

-Taken from Lincoln Journal Star Reports

