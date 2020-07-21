Husker volleyball recruits sweep top three spots in 2021 rankings
Husker volleyball recruits sweep top three spots in 2021 rankings

  Updated
For about two years it’s been anticipated that the Nebraska volleyball recruiting class for 2021 high school graduates would be one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, as the Huskers continued to secure the pledges of both talented in-state players and national recruits who had been chosen to play for the United States youth national team.

The notion that Nebraska will have one of the best classes in the nation, and in program history, is becoming clearer after the first set of player rankings was released Monday.

The Huskers swept the top three spots in PrepVolleyball.com's individual rankings list. Overall, Nebraska has five recruits in the top-16 of the rankings, and six in the top 70.

Kennedi Orr, a setter from Eagan, Minnesota, is currently ranked No. 1. Lindsay Krause, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Omaha Skutt, is ranked No. 2. Ally Batenhorst, a 6-4 outside hitter from Katy, Texas, is ranked No. 3.

Nebraska’s other committed players in the rankings are Lexi Rodriguez, a libero from Sterling, Illinois, at No. 10; outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein from Waverly at No. 16; and Rylee Gray, a 6-4 middle blocker from Elkhorn South, at No. 70.

While most of the Huskers’ 2021 class have been committed to Nebraska for several years, Lauenstein improved a lot during high school and got her scholarship offer from Nebraska during her junior season.

 

Nebraska is the only team with multiple commits ranked in the top-10 of the PrepVolleyball.com list. Stanford, UCLA, Creighton, Kentucky and BYU are the other programs with recruits currently ranked in the top 10 for the 2021 class.

PrepVolleyball.com, one of two sites that does recruiting rankings for college volleyball, has changed how it does them, and will rank the seniors one more time before they begin college. Previously the recruiting rankings for high school seniors came out in September and did not reflect the player’s senior season or final club season.

The rankings are based on the athlete's skills now, and not her potential or impact at the next level. 

A few other players from high schools in Nebraska also made the list. Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista), a Creighton commit, is ranked No. 28; Allie Gray (Omaha Skutt), an Arizona State commit is No. 24; Elle Glock (Wahoo), a USC commit, is No. 39; Addison Heidemann (Diller-Odell), an Iowa State commit), is No. 127.

Nebraska also already has two commits for the 2022 class, Bekka Allick from Lincoln North Star and Hayden Kubik from West Des Moines, Iowa. The rankings for that class are expected to be released next week.

