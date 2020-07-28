Husker volleyball tops '21,'22 recruiting rankings
View Comments

Husker volleyball tops '21,'22 recruiting rankings

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Husker volleyball camp

High school volleyball player Hayden Kubik takes part in a scrimmage at a Husker volleyball camp in 2019 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

As it stands now, the Nebraska volleyball team has the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in both the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

PrepVolleyball.com released a new set of national rankings Monday morning, ranking the 2022 class of high school juniors, and Husker commit Hayden Kubik is the No. 1 player in the class.

Last week, Husker setter commit Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota, was ranked as the No. 1 player for the class of high school seniors.

Kubik is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa. She committed to the Huskers last month, just days after receiving a scholarship offer from the Huskers. She chose Nebraska after also considering Wisconsin. She’s the sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.

Also in the 2022 class rankings, Husker commit Bekka Allick from Waverly was ranked No. 6. She’s a 6-3 middle blocker who committed to the Huskers in 2018, prior to her freshman year of high school. 

Allick played at Lincoln North Star as a freshman and sophomore, but her family has moved to Waverly, Vikings coach Terri Neujahr confirmed to the Journal Star. Waverly has another Husker recruit with senior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein.

While Nebraska has two top-10 recruits already for the 2022 recruiting class, that class may not get much larger due to a limited number of available scholarships. 

When the 2021 class was ranked last week Nebraska recruits were ranked in the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Orr is No. 1. Lindsay Krause, a 6-3 outside hitter from Omaha Skutt is ranked No. 2. Ally Batenhorst, a 6-4 outside hitter from Katy, Texas, is ranked No. 3. 

Nebraska’s other committed players in the rankings are Lexi Rodriguez, a libero from Sterling, Illinois, at No. 10; Lauenstein at No. 16; and Rylee Gray, a 6-4 middle blocker from Elkhorn South at No. 70.

The rankings will be updated prior to the players beginning college.

Several other players from Nebraska high schools were ranked in the list of 150 top high school juniors: Wahoo outside hitter Mya Larson is No. 37; Gretna libero Skylar McCune (Creighton commit) is No. 52; Omaha Skutt setter Abby Schomers is No. 74; Malcolm setter Ellie Baumert (Texas Tech commit) is No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South setter Ava LeGrand is No. 103; and Elkhorn South libero Estella Zatechka is No. 131.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Rand: NCAA makes it clear: Football running out of time to save season
College

Michael Rand: NCAA makes it clear: Football running out of time to save season

In perhaps the most sobering picture yet of where things stand for fall college sports, the NCAA on Thursday released a series of guidelines for a potential return-to-competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid all the protocols and possibilities, such as daily health checks and testing within 72 hours of competition in some sports, were some words that should strike fear in - or, hopefully, ...

'On the shoulders of giants,' Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski navigates Big East
College

'On the shoulders of giants,' Marquette's Steve Wojciechowski navigates Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. - Marquette was a brand name in college men's basketball long before it joined the Big East, long, in fact, before there was a Big East. Tex Winter, one of the developers of the famed triangle offense, coached Marquette in the early 1950s, followed through the decades by fellow Hall-of-Famers Eddie Hickey, Al McGuire, who led Butch Lee, Bo Ellis and company to the 1977 NCAA ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News