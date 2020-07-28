Husker volleyball tops '21,'22 recruiting rankings

As it stands now, the Nebraska volleyball team has the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country in both the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

PrepVolleyball.com released a new set of national rankings Monday morning, ranking the 2022 class of high school juniors, and Husker commit Hayden Kubik is the No. 1 player in the class.

Last week, Husker setter commit Kennedi Orr from Eagan, Minnesota, was ranked as the No. 1 player for the class of high school seniors.

Kubik is a 6-foot-2 outside hitter from West Des Moines, Iowa. She committed to the Huskers last month, just days after receiving a scholarship offer from the Huskers. She chose Nebraska after also considering Wisconsin. She’s the sister of Nebraska sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik.

Also in the 2022 class rankings, Husker commit Bekka Allick from Waverly was ranked No. 6. She’s a 6-3 middle blocker who committed to the Huskers in 2018, prior to her freshman year of high school.

Allick played at Lincoln North Star as a freshman and sophomore, but her family has moved to Waverly, Vikings coach Terri Neujahr confirmed to the Journal Star. Waverly has another Husker recruit with senior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein.