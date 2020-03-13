Husker wrestling coach Manning 'devastated'

“It’s just so tough for the athletes. We had individual workouts today and then we had to call them all back in at 4 p.m. and just say, ‘Hey, well, you’re not going to have to make weight or come to practice.’”

These are the sorts of ramifications that decision-makers at the NCAA and Big Ten levels had to reconcile when making a decision like canceling championships and the entire spring slate of competition.

“I was raised to trust people in authority positions and I have to go by what they advise,” Manning said. “Obviously, I hate it for our guys and what could have happened with our team, but you’ve got to go with what people in authority are advising.”

Manning felt the situation was getting dire when the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night.

“That’s when it got real and then (Thursday) when the conference tournaments started going, I just thought, ‘Oof,’” Manning said.

The veteran coach was still trying to wrap his mind around the whole thing as Thursday evening arrived.