Huskers extend offer to Kentucky QB
Huskers extend offer to Kentucky QB

  • Updated
Spring Game, 4.13

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with quarterback coach Mario Verduzco before the 2019 Spring Game.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco spent a couple of weeks this spring extending scholarship offers to a batch of prospects in the Class of 2022. 

He's found another to add to the mix. 

The Huskers on Sunday offered 2022 four-star signal-caller Gavin Wimsatt out of Owensboro, Kentucky. 

Wimsatt, listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, announced the offer via Twitter. He's also got offers so far from in-state Kentucky, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, TCU, Kansas and several others. 

Wimsatt is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which has him ranked as the No. 37 player overall in the nation and the second-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class. The 247Sports Composite has him pegged at No. 111 overall and the No. 6 dual-threat, while Rivals has not yet assigned him a rating. 

Wimsatt makes a dozen known quarterback offers in the class for the Huskers. 

Nebraska has made offers from coast to coast in the 2022 class that include Nicco Marchiol (Chandler, Arizona), Steven Angeli (Oradell, New Jersey), MJ Morris (Carrollton, Georgia), Ty Simpson (Martin, Tennessee), Cade Klubnik (Austin, Texas), Justyn Martin (Inglewood, California), Jacurri Brown (Valdosta, Georgia), Walker Howard (Lafayette, Louisiana), A.J. Bianco (Honolulu), Anthony Mix Jr. (Bay Minette, Alabama) and AJ Duffy (Moreno Valley, California).

Of that group, so far only Howard, who committed to in-state powerhouse LSU, has made a known verbal pledge. 
