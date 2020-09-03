Huskers get expedited discovery but won't get all documents

Nebraska football players are indeed going to get some information from the Big Ten on an expedited basis in Lancaster County District Court.
The players, though, will not be getting the amount of detailed information they initially asked for.
Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong shortened the discovery period in Snodgrass v. Big Ten to 10 days, but also limited the documentation the league is required to hand over substantially.
The Big Ten will have to provide a copy of its handbook and the numeric results of its Aug. 11 vote to postpone fall sports — which it voluntarily disclosed earlier this week was 11-3 — but will not have to turn over the detailed documents that were used in deliberating the decision, like medical studies, transcripts, videos, meeting notes and scientific data.
Strong wrote that she's concerned that those requests are too broad for a shortened timeline and noted the plaintiffs' willingness to tailor the set of requests.
"The Court is also somewhat uneasy about the potential for harassment if the individual votes of Council members are publicly revealed," Strong wrote. "Indeed, considering that the purpose of the motion is not to prepare for a temporary injunction hearing, the Court wonders if the Plaintiffs are motivated, at least in part, by the hope that Council members will be pressured to change their mind.
"Finally, the plaintiffs moved for expedited discovery far in an advance of the typical discovery process, which is also a factor often considered by federal courts."
However, Strong wrote that the NU players are not "completely unjustified, and the defendant has already voluntarily provided some information to the plaintiffs on an informal basis. Thus, requiring the defendant to formally produce a limited amount of information is not unduly burdensome and may expedite the resolution of some of the issues in this time-sensitive lawsuit."
Strong made it clear that the court has not yet even considered the merits of the players' cause of action.
The players' lead attorney, Mike Flood, said in a statement, "The Court's Order recognizes the time-sensitive nature of the lawsuit and imposes a Sept. 12 deadline for the Big Ten to produce responsive documents. The Plaintiffs retain the right to use traditional discovery methods, including depositions, as the case moves forward."
