Huskers may be returning to campus in June

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith on Wednesday told reporters that the Buckeyes are targeting a June 8 return to campus for their players, with voluntary workouts set to begin around then, assuming the Big Ten’s decision follows the path of the NCAA’s.

In a recent radio interview, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said he believes his team has done a good job of staying in shape while working out on their own during the shutdown.

“I think we're handling that as well as anybody," Frost said then. "I'm really confident in our guys’ conditioning right now and the fact that they've continued to be able to get work done. Obviously, that's a little bit easier here in Lincoln because this hasn't been as bad in Nebraska as some places. But we have an idea of what every single one of our guys is doing, where they're doing it, who they are, who they're in contact with.