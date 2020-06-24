Huskers pick up OL transfer from Iowa

Nebraska added a big piece to its offensive line situation on Wednesday.
And he's coming from a Big Ten West Division rival.
Ezra Miller, a former four-star tackle signee at Iowa, announced he has been admitted to UNL and plans on playing for the Huskers.
Miller originally signed with the Hawkeyes as a top prospect out of Holstein, Iowa, in the 2019 class, but never played a down for Kirk Ferentz' program.
In January, after a redshirt season, Miller medically retired from the program and said it was due to back injuries, but later clarified that he had been dealing with some mental health struggles and felt the need to step away from football.
Miller is expected to begin his career in Lincoln as a walk-on. As a result, Nebraska would still have one scholarship it can use for the 2020 class on a transfer. The Huskers have been linked to junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph.
Because Miller was a scholarship player at Iowa, he will have to sit out a year under the NCAA's transfer rules unless he is granted a wavier for immediate eligibility. He has already used a redshirt season, so he has four remaining years of eligibility. If he does not get a waiver and has to sit out the 2020 season, he will have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.
Miller was ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports and according to the 247Sports Composite index, while he was a three-star prospect out of Ridge View High according to Rivals. He originally committed to Iowa way back in April of 2017.
Miller is the second Division I transfer lineman the Huskers have added this offseason, joining former Colorado State lineman and Norris High graduate Nouredin Nouili.
Both were scholarship players at their past schools, but both agreed to walk on at the outset of their stints with NU. The Huskers have also added a trio of graduate transfer walk-ons in wide receiver Levi Falck (South Dakota), place-kicker Connor Culp (LSU) and tight end Jared Bubak (Arizona State).
