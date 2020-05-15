Jordan's demanding style reminiscent of at least one blunt ex-Husker

Michael Jordan is captivating the sports world all over again.
It's incredible to watch, isn't it?
This country frankly needs bad-you-know-whats like Jordan to inspire us to be better.
To be tougher. To be willing to lead. Willing to excel. Willing to get off the mat, if necessary.
With the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance" sharing new interviews and never-before-seen video of Jordan's basketball career, he's taking our minds off a world health crisis by helping carry us back into the 1990s journey of the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships. The 10-part series, which ends Sunday night, takes an in-depth look at the Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98.
The most striking element to me is Jordan's hardcore will to win. You knew he was special in that regard, but the series takes you even deeper into that part of his personality. He was ultra-demanding of teammates, coaches and basically everyone around him. He often was blunt. He could be abrasive. He's unapologetic and explains why: He felt he had to challenge players when they didn't want to be challenged. He couldn't worry about hurting people's feelings as the team chased greatness.
Championships come with a price. It's often a steep price. It's not always pretty. Things get said. But Jordan never asked teammates to do anything he hadn't already done or wouldn't be willing to do himself.
During Jordan's fascinating interviews in the series, I've at times found myself thinking back to a particular former Nebraska football player. As a leader, All-American quarterback Tommie Frazier could be demanding and surprisingly blunt, too. He was one of the toughest competitors to ever play for the school, which helps explain his 33-3 record as a starter.
In leading the most dominant title team of the decade in 1995, Frazier was the quintessential football player. He was an exceptional field general and exceptionally skilled as a ball-handler. He could've played multiple positions. He was a quick thinker. You certainly didn't want to ask him a stupid question. He had low tolerance for that. I'm guessing Jordan didn't suffer fools particularly well, either.
In assessing Jordan's personality, I thought former NBA coach George Karl hit the right notes earlier this week on Fox Sports Radio.
"What I always loved about him was he had a tendency — he had a personality — to energize and lift his team to the intensity with which he played," Karl said. "I think we're seeing (in the documentary) that this is not only a blessed athlete and skilled basketball player, this is a mentally tough freak. I mean, the guy is possessed by defeating you and making you feel miserable the next day when you wake up.
"He doesn't want to win by two. He wants to win big, and he wants you to walk home or drive home shaking your head."
Jordan liked to play head games. He thrived on opponents saying or doing things that motivated him. He searched for reasons to seek vengeance. It didn't take much. To wit: Karl recalls the night before the start of the 1996 NBA Finals pitting the Seattle SuperSonics against the Bulls.
"Here I run into him at a restaurant in Seattle," Karl recalled. "I'm going, 'OK, do I go over and say hello to him? Or do I ignore him and play like I'm a tough guy?'"
Karl was in a lose-lose situation. After all, he had told his players he didn't want them fraternizing with Jordan. So, would it be OK for him to fraternize with MJ on this night? Probably not. He decided to ignore the superstar.
You guessed it: Jordan took it as a slight and used it for motivation.
"I remember the first game," Karl said. "I knew he was pissed at me because he wouldn't make any eye contact. Usually before a game he'll come over and pat me on the back and say something. He didn't even do that before Game 1."
Of course he didn't.
"He does the same type of thing on the golf course," Karl said. "He does the same thing playing cards. He's just a competitive man, and I respect it. When I see everyone getting mad that he's yelling at his teammates — coaches want players to take care of their problems."
I guarantee his coaches appreciated that.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!