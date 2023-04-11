Kamryn Chohon said she didn't know whether she wanted to exhaust the remaining eligibility after two volleyball seasons at Central Community College.

However, she ultimately decided after the season in December she wasn't ready to put the ball down yet. Chohon will continue her volleyball career at College of Saint Mary with the Flames.

"It was a really hard decision because I was planning on not playing at all because I wanted to go to UNK to finish my communications degree, go to school and get a job. It was like December and I was sitting in my car and I called my parents and I was like I really want to play volleyball," Chohon said. "I want to keep going on, so I just had a lot of help reaching out on short notice and College of St. Mary was really welcoming. I visited there my senior year of high school and they really wanted me and it was nice that they were still willing to accept me as a transfer coming in."

Chohon was productive for two seasons with the Raiders. The Scotus Central Catholic graduate recorded 568 digs, 1,305 assists and 41 service aces as a freshman. This season, Chohon posted 456 digs, 1,303 assists and 35 service aces.

"Kamryn's an aggressive server. She takes that pretty seriously and I think sometimes in the game of volleyball, that gets overlooked a little bit," Raiders head coach Mary Young said. "She'll miss a few serves, but you have to kind of hang with her and know that she's going to continue to work hard at it. Defensively, she wants the ball. If there's a big hitter on the opposite side of the net, she's not going to back down."

The competitiveness of Chohon is what made her a standout for the Raiders, Young said.

"It's her mental game of the desire and the competitiveness that I think are things that you can't really teach and that really comes from within," Young said. "I think those are the things that Kamryn's going to take with her to CSM that will serve them extremely well."

Chohon said she's known Young since she was little, so when Young took over as head coach unexpectedly weeks before the start of her freshman season, she stepped into a leadership role.

"I think being a leader has really grown on me, especially last year," Chohon said. "It was a bit of a change and I think that I stepped in really well as a leader because the sophomores didn't know who Mary (Young) was and just being able to be that person that people could trust on the court to get the job done and hold them to their standards.

"This year too with incoming freshmen like knowing what type of coach Mary was and just like informing them that yeah, she's going to get on you but she wants to make you better."

Young, who coached Kamryn's older sister, Payton, said it's been special coaching her and witnessing her journey from a young girl to a collegiate player.

"It was a real treat for me. I credit Kamryn and Chloe Odbert of being a big part of our success in 2021 because I had been away from the game for a couple years as a coach. Both of those two ladies had been around our program having older sisters and being coached by me," Young said. "I think Kamryn and Chloe really knew what to expect and that made that transition back into coaching a lot easier for me. I give her credit for that and Chloe because that was a big part of our success.

"I think just starting to understand culture of our program. Just really special to be able to coach Kam, so I'm really proud of her."

Kamryn said she's most looking forward to meeting new people. She said playing at Central has helped prepare her for the jump to NAIA at CSM.

"I think I've improved a lot by going to community college. I'm more confident in my play. Being able to be randomly picked and playing with a whole new round of girls only being there for a couple years and getting brand new players each year," Kamryn said. "It was challenging, but I found it really easy to work together because we all had the same goals. The GPAC is very competitive. I'm just a competitive person and I just love winning."