Knights deny Raiders 2-0 start

Two goals just about three minutes apart wiped away the lead and denied Central Community College-Columbus men's soccer a 2-0 start on Friday at home.
Western Nebraska Community College downed Central 2-1 with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match and handed the Raiders their first loss of the season following Thursday's 2-1 season-opening win.
Mark Ackerman scored his first for Central 15 minutes into the second half and Central maintained that advantage for the next 20 minutes. But a second yellow on a player who was booked earlier in the match for a physical challenge meant a red card and his dismissal to the sideline.
The Raiders shifted their protection rather than drop back and appeared to have found the proper formation to outlast the Cougars. But a penalty in the box and a goal on the ensuing kick plus an unfortunate just a few minutes later quickly turned the match on its head.
"It was good learning opportunities. Both of these teams that we played are Division I teams, and even the coach from (Friday's) game complimented that we played like a four-year school," coach Luis Pulido said. "It looks how it's supposed to, but, of course, losing is never fun. At the same time, Rome wasn't built in a day. This is a team that hasn't ever played together. For the first two games to go this way and be close, it's a good start in the right direction."
Ackerman scored the opening goal in the 60th minute off a feed from Lorenzo Costa Cardoso for the 1-0 lead. It was Costa Cardoso's second assist of the season following a helper on Central's second goal on Thursday that gave the Raiders a 2-0 advantage.
Western Nebraska's Rodrigo Cercal scored the equalizer in the 80th minute following a call in the box for a push in the back. Three minutes later, a cross into the Central penalty area went awry when a defender leapt to block the pass but deflected it back to the near post. Goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez was following the cross to the opposite post and couldn't recover in time for the save.
Central had a chance with about three minutes left when Ivan Lopez was left with space at the far post. But he tried to place the shot into an open spot and sailed it just over the crossbar.
Central is 1-1 and heads to Norfolk on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. match with Northeast.
"They're in the driver's seat. I've been on teams where you go out there and you do the best you can and hopefully it works out. These guys, they're in the driver's seat and they know what they're capable of," Pulido said. "It's up to us to see how far we can go. It starts with the next game. Either we're a good team and we win every now and then or we're a great team and we win consistently."