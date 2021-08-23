Knights deny Raiders 2-0 start

Ackerman scored the opening goal in the 60th minute off a feed from Lorenzo Costa Cardoso for the 1-0 lead. It was Costa Cardoso's second assist of the season following a helper on Central's second goal on Thursday that gave the Raiders a 2-0 advantage.

Western Nebraska's Rodrigo Cercal scored the equalizer in the 80th minute following a call in the box for a push in the back. Three minutes later, a cross into the Central penalty area went awry when a defender leapt to block the pass but deflected it back to the near post. Goalkeeper Rodolfo Ramirez was following the cross to the opposite post and couldn't recover in time for the save.

Central had a chance with about three minutes left when Ivan Lopez was left with space at the far post. But he tried to place the shot into an open spot and sailed it just over the crossbar.

Central is 1-1 and heads to Norfolk on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. match with Northeast.

"They're in the driver's seat. I've been on teams where you go out there and you do the best you can and hopefully it works out. These guys, they're in the driver's seat and they know what they're capable of," Pulido said. "It's up to us to see how far we can go. It starts with the next game. Either we're a good team and we win every now and then or we're a great team and we win consistently."

