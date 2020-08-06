Late August deadline for NCAA volleyball tournament decision

College volleyball fans in Nebraska should know by the end of the month if the NCAA Tournament will still be on the schedule for the 2020 calendar year.

Omaha is scheduled to host the NCAA Final Four Dec. 17-19. This is the fourth time Omaha has hosted the championship, and once again Nebraska has a projected top-10 ranked team that’s capable of getting there.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday morning that each division of the NCAA must determine by Aug. 21 whether their respective fall sports seasons and NCAA championships should occur as scheduled this year. A few hours later, the Division I Board passed the decision on to the Division I Council, which is reportedly meeting next week. NCAA Division II and Division III quickly made the decision to cancel their fall championships.

The Nebraska volleyball team has now held its first practice of the season with a Wednesday afternoon workout at the Devaney Sports Center.

While there is still a lot of uncertainty about the season, the Huskers are into the normal preseason schedule where they can have two-a-day practices and practice six days per week. But coach John Cook says they’ll ease into training because the players haven’t had long volleyball practices in several months, and they don’t need to rush to get ready for the first match.