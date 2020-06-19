Linebacker commit reopens recuiting

Nebraska's recruiting class of 2021 is linebacker-heavy to this point.

It just dropped some weight in that regard, however.

Christopher Paul Jr., a 6-foot-1, 230-pound inside backer from Crisp County High School in Georgia, announced Thursday via Twitter he has decommitted from Nebraska and is opening up his recruitment. He said he may have been "hasty" in his original decision-making.

As it stands now, Nebraska has nine players in its scholarship class of ’21, and three of them are linebackers — Seth Malcom of Tabor, Iowa; Patrick Payton of Miami; and Randolph Kpai of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A three-star player by both Rivals and 247Sports, Paul recently picked up a scholarship offer from Tennessee, the No. 2 team in both the Rivals and 247Sports team rankings.

"I am definitely taking official visits to other schools," Paul told Rivals. "I feel as if Nebraska is OK with that. I have been talking to Coach (Barrett) Ruud frequently."

If Paul takes official trips this fall, he said he would visit Nebraska, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Louisville.

He hopes to take official visits in the fall because he wants to sign in December and enroll in a school in January.