Mauga-Clements may be rare hidden gem

There aren’t as many hidden gems in college football now as there were years ago — those players whom college coaches find late in the recruiting process.
A lot of the time the coaches have been familiar with the players they’re recruiting for several years. They’ve watched film of them playing as sophomores or juniors in high school, or had them on campus for a football camp.
But Nebraska coaches think they may have a hidden gem on the roster right now with Eteva Mauga-Clements, a junior college inside linebacker from California.
He enrolled at Nebraska in January and was beginning to see some gains in the weight room and on the field during his first few practices with the Huskers before spring practice was suspended last month.
Mauga-Clements will have two years to play at Nebraska, and will be trying to earn playing time at a position led by seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas.
Mauga-Clements moved to the United States from American Samoa, an island in the South Pacific Ocean, after high school. Playing at Diablo Valley Community College in northern California, he moved from cornerback to safety to linebacker. In 2019, during his final season at Diablo, he had 61 tackles, including 23 tackles for loss, and was named the Bay 6 Conference defensive player of the year.
While Nebraska’s season was still going last year, Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Sean Dillon, Nebraska’s director of player personnel, gave Ruud a list of more than 100 players to watch film of, including about 20 junior college players.
Ruud quickly got very excited about Mauga-Clements.
“Sometimes it is a hidden gem when you find guys that pop up during the season,” Ruud said.
The Nebraska coaches are intrigued by his speed, athleticism and work ethic. Head coach Scott Frost called him a “true run-and-hit” linebacker.
And under Nebraska’s nutrition and strength training programs, everyone is expecting Mauga-Clements to really make himself into a good player.
“Two years ago he was a 5-(foot)-11, 165-pound kid from Somoa, and now he’s 6-1 and almost 210 and still growing,” Ruud said. “It’s been a cool story, no doubt. He’s one of those late bloomers that we hope continues to grow and excel.”
Nebraska signed five players from the junior college ranks in this recruiting cycle, but Frost has said Nebraska will be very selective in recruiting juco players.
Before Mauga-Clements committed to Nebraska in December, he was considering San Diego State, South Alabama and Southern Mississippi.
But he had received interest from No. 1-ranked LSU, and had offers from most of the Pac-12 schools. Mauga-Clements was the No. 8 ranked juco recruit according to Rivals.
Ruud was impressed by the natural tenacity Mauga-Clements played with.
“I think the coolest thing about him on film was you just saw him play really, really hard. And that’s got to always be his staple,” Ruud said. “He’s going to learn the techniques and the fundamentals and the intricacies of the scheme and all of that stuff. But beyond anything, man, we need somebody that’s playing really, really hard, and that’s what his best attribute is.”
The jump in competition from junior college to Big Ten football is significant, and that’s where Ruud knows he’s got a lot of teaching to do.
“Now, the big jump for him is, at Diablo Valley, I think he blitzed like nine out of 10 plays,” Ruud said. “He was rolling. He was like Junior Seau back in the day. Now he’s going to have to learn to play true linebacker all the time. We’re still going to send him a little bit, but now he’s going to have to play true linebacker. The goal is he’s going to learn those techniques and you want to make him look like he’s absolutely running around and flying around, but he’s playing within the scheme and within the structure of the defense.”
