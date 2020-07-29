Minnesota standout commits to Huskers

Recruiting for college sports is a challenge right now because players can’t make official visits to college campuses due to NCAA restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And for the college basketball teams recruiting Callin Hake, a high school player from Minnesota, it was always going to be difficult to get her because the Nebraska women’s program had the early lead in her recruitment.

“The first time I stepped on that campus I kind of knew that’s where I was going to end up. I just loved it so much,” Hake said.

Nebraska is where Hake will end up. She announced her commitment to the Huskers on Wednesday morning.

She’s from Victoria, Minnesota, and attends high school nearby in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The 5-foot-8 point guard will be a junior this year.

Playing in the largest class in the state, she’s started for her high school team as both a freshman and sophomore. As a sophomore she averaged 22.7 points and six rebounds per game. She’s already the all-time leading scorer at her high school.