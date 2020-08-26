Moos confident Omaha will host Final Four if there is spring volleyball

The NCAA has a lot to unwind over the next number of weeks and months following the postponement of fall sport and championships.
Among those tasks is how will championship events look in the spring, and will the Final Four in volleyball remain in Nebraska's backyard?
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is confident it will, assuming there is an NCAA spring postseason tournament.
"I'm confident as we sit here, without saying for sure, that Omaha will host that Final Four, and hopefully we're in it," Moos said during his appearance on "Husker Sports Nightly" on Tuesday.
Omaha was set to host the Final Four in December at CHI Health Center. But once conferences started postponing fall sports, the NCAA said it was moving those events to the spring, though it is unknown what postseason formats will look like, or where those tournaments will take place.
More from Moos' radio appearance:
* Moos said it is unlikely that a 12-game schedule will take place for Big Ten football in the spring.
"I think we'll probably be in the area of seven or eight games and a championship game," said Moos, who is on the Big Ten's committee looking at spring football models.
"We're really just getting started."
* Moos didn't rule out Nebraska having a spring-like Red-White scrimmage in October.
"We're going to have to wait and see if indeed we can have, and we are at a point to announce a scheduled season," Moos said. "It's a little too soon to discuss that."
* Moos was asked about the NCAA's decision to allow a blanket waiver to pause a fall athlete's eligibility for the 2020-21 year. The AD said there are a couple of challenges to tackle, including needing to find dollars to support extra scholarships. He also expressed concern about roster management.
"These coaches are looking at recruiting classes that are three years from now or four years," Moos said. "All of the sudden there are players that are not going to be leaving ... so there's a lot of challenges there."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!