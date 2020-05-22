Moos makes it official: Husker athletes returning to campus facilities

That said, "Our student-athletes are better off getting out of the hot spots for this virus and getting to the clean environment of Lincoln, where we are fueling them properly with our nutrition piece," Moos said. "Our academic support people, even though they are not seeing student-athletes face to face, they're organized. Same goes for our life skills people and all of our medical people, including our psychologists.

"All of our areas that touch our young people are right here and accessible. Then we go the extra length with very strict protocol with testing and everything like that when they come back to town."

Moos said Nebraska officials would rather student-athletes train in campus facilities as opposed to local health clubs.

"We're cautious of letting them go to those places because you don't know who's been using the equipment," the AD said.

Moos said Big Ten athletic directors have been participating for the past eight weeks on a conference call every weekday morning at 7:45. The call includes Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and several members of his staff. The football coaches are brought into the call at times.

The dialogue has been healthy, Moos said.