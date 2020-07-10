Moos pushes for 12-game conference schedule

Moos said he would like to see Nebraska's schedule finalized by the end of this month.

"We have concessions to order. We have to decide our ticket plan," he said. "We have all that sitting on hold, but ready to go forward when we get the green light."

Nebraska had been scheduled to play nonconference home games against Central Michigan (Sept. 12), South Dakota State (Sept. 19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 26). NU was set to pay $1.3 million to Central Michigan, $515,000 to South Dakota State and $400,000 to Cincinnati.

Moos is sensitive to the financial hit those schools incur as a result of the Big Ten's plan for 2020.

"Depending on what things look like in the future, we want to bring them back at a later date," he said. "But certainly we're very open to discussions about paying the (contractual) guarantees and such. You know, that's only fair."

"We may pay them this year," he added. "That's a contract. Bottom line, we felt it was important to notify them immediately of the Big Ten's plan, and that we would be getting back to them to discuss where we go from there, and they were very appreciative.

"We value those games. If we didn't think they were quality programs, we wouldn't have scheduled them in the first place."