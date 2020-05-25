Moos says variety of scenarios being considered, including shortened season

Let's begin with a worst-case scenario.

Let's just get it out of the way.

Considering the coronavirus' wide-ranging impact around the globe, and concern about a second wave of the virus possibly arriving later in the fall, it seems well within the realm of possibility that the Nebraska football team could play in a mostly empty Memorial Stadium in 2020.

Husker athletic director Bill Moos has pondered that notion.

"There's always a possibility of that," he told the Journal Star on Friday. "I think it's more likely the season will be shortened, and (the start) pushed back to the end of September, than having no fans at all. But who can say? We're competing with a virus, and we really don't know when it'll be over and when everybody will be comfortable.

"We have to have a lot of different options and scenarios that really are contingent on where COVID-19 is going late in the summer and on into the fall."