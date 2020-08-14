Moos shuts down talk of NU playing this fall

"That isn't what this was all about," he said. "We like the Big Ten. We're going to compete in the Big Ten and we're going to be successful in the Big Ten. That decision was made 10 years ago, that decision stands and our future plans are to compete and be successful in all of sport programs in this good conference."

He also lavished praise on Frost, NU's football coach, and how he's handled the past week and, more generally, the march through the pandemic the past five months.

"I thought it was outstanding. Scott Frost is not only very articulate, he’s very smart, he’s passionate, he’s caring," Moos said. "He isn't just saying these things to be talking. He means this, and we need to remember — and our fans need to remember — that he made those comments before any decision was made on the season and such. He voiced what he felt, I thought he was very appropriate and respectful to the Big Ten, as we all are.

"Let me tell you, Scott Frost will have a great record as the football coach at the University of Nebraska, but how he has handled this and what his priorities have been is what he’s all about. I watched him and listened to that and never have I ever been in doubt that he’s the right guy to be leading this football program, and I hope everybody realizes how fortunate we are to have him."