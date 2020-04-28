NCAA hands down penalties to NU gymnastics

* A three-year show-cause order for Kendig. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. He must be suspended from the first 40% of contests during the first year of the show-cause period. If he is employed by a member school during the three-year period, Kendig must attend one NCAA rules seminar.

* A two-year show-cause order for the former volunteer coach. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

* A reduction of one countable women's gymnastics coach, which has already been imposed by NU. The Huskers had one less coach for the 2018-19 academic year.

Because the violations were not of a recruiting nature, there are no penalties involving scholarship reductions.

“The University of Nebraska has received communication from the NCAA Committee on Infractions detailing a resolution to the case involving our women’s gymnastics program," NU said in a statement. "We appreciate the cooperation and dialogue we have had with the NCAA during this process. Our focus now is on the future of our women’s gymnastics program under the direction of head coach Heather Brink.”