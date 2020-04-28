NCAA hands down penalties to NU gymnastics

The NCAA handed down a series of penalties related to the Nebraska women's gymnastics team after the Division I Committee of Infractions found that former head coach Dan Kendig arranged for a volunteer coach to receive impermissible compensation.
Nebraska, NCAA enforcement and Kendig said the violations occurred when a former volunteer coach was paid by Husker women's gymnasts for floor exercise choreography and by the university for floor exercise music, which is against NCAA rules, a report detailed Tuesday morning.
According to NCAA findings, the former head coach coordinated with a volunteer coach to submit invoices for floor exercise music from a fake company. The invoices requested the check be made payable to an associate of the volunteer coach so the university would not detect the impermissible payments.
The violations began with the 2014-15 school year and continued through the 2017-18 season. Russell Warfield, who is no longer with the program, served as NU's voluntary coach during that period.
The total value of the impermissible compensation and benefits was approximately $33,600, the NCAA report stated.
Among the penalties:
* Two years probation.
* A fine of $500,000, plus 1% of the women's gymnastics budget.
* A three-year show-cause order for Kendig. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply. He must be suspended from the first 40% of contests during the first year of the show-cause period. If he is employed by a member school during the three-year period, Kendig must attend one NCAA rules seminar.
* A two-year show-cause order for the former volunteer coach. During the first year of that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.
* A reduction of one countable women's gymnastics coach, which has already been imposed by NU. The Huskers had one less coach for the 2018-19 academic year.
Because the violations were not of a recruiting nature, there are no penalties involving scholarship reductions.
“The University of Nebraska has received communication from the NCAA Committee on Infractions detailing a resolution to the case involving our women’s gymnastics program," NU said in a statement. "We appreciate the cooperation and dialogue we have had with the NCAA during this process. Our focus now is on the future of our women’s gymnastics program under the direction of head coach Heather Brink.”
Brink, a former Husker gymnast, was named the interim head coach and had the interim tag removed in February 2019.
The volunteer coach noted in the report served as a consultant to Kendig's program beginning in 2011, and permissibly developed choreography and music for some of the Husker gymnasts.
In 2014, the consultant was brought onto Kendig's staff as a volunteer assistant. Student-athletes continued to pay the volunteer coach $300 a year for floor exercise choreography. However, because he was part of Kendig's coaching staff and not a consultant, the payments violated NCAA rules.
To prevent Nebraska from detecting payments, Kendig and the volunteer coach coordinated with a third party — a fictitious entity named Fantasy Floor Music — to submit invoices to the university, according the NCAA findings. Later, Kendig paid the associate via a check from an account he controlled and then requested reimbursement from NU.
Kendig's departure from NU soon followed.
