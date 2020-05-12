Nebraska volleyball takes a break, hopes to train later this summer

So Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook has encouraged the players to take the rest of May off, just like normal, and then be ready to return to Lincoln when they’re allowed to resume team activities.

“We’ve already told them go home for the month of May, and hopefully we can get back in June,” Cook said. “That’s all we can do right now.”

Cook expects some of the players will still be in Lincoln for at least part of the month. Nebraska has volleyball players from California, Arizona and Tennessee who sometimes fly home when they have breaks from school and volleyball.

“Some of them don’t want to go home,” Cook said. “They feel safer here, and they’re worried if they go home they’ll have to quarantine if they come back, because they’ve all been tested here so they know they’re all good. I don’t know what they’re all going to do, but we're going to encourage them to go home, and hopefully we can come and at least have access to our facilities in June. But who knows. We still don’t know.”

When the team can resume workouts, it will be joined by five new players — four freshmen and transfer middle blocker Kayla Caffey.