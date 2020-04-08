No regrets, Sabata ready to move on

Midland redshirt senior Seth Sabata was on the podium at the NAIA national indoor meet in Brookings, South Dakota when the bad news came down.
One of the team's athletic trainers let Sabata and teammate Dylan Kucera know, just after they collected their awards for shot put, that Midland would no longer be holding in-person classes. In the days that followed, the landscape of professional and college sports changed across America.
Just about a week later was when Midland and the Great Plains Athletic Conference officially announced the cancellation of the spring season
Sabata, a seven-time All-American following the national indoor meet, suspected that his chances for an outdoor season were over. He and Kucera kept throwing in the immediate days that followed the indoor meet. But when spring sports were taken off the table a week later, while Midland was on spring break, was when it finally began to become a reality.
Stuck at home with no practices to attend and no gyms open to lift weights is when it became real.
Weeks later, he's finishing classes from home and working on his internship while dealing with the emotions that come with the sudden, unexpected end to a career.
But in an interesting twist of fate, thanks to that same injury, Sabata can comfortably say he's satisfied. It won't quite ever be the same, and he'll leave his college days without a national championship.
But considering the winding journey that has been his career, Sabata can walk away firm in the knowledge that he did all he could and likely achieved more than he could have hoped.
"Obviously, I think there's more out there. I think Dylan and I would have went back and forth coming up number one in the shot put. Hammer throw, I feel like there was more there; could have broke 60 meters and done more, and I could have had two more All-Americans to my record," Sabata said. "But as of right now, and I don't like to brag, but I can have a humble brag. I have the official Midland track men's record for total All-Americans.
..."Sure, there's more that I wanted to do to end my final career season, but I got to make it through my national season, and it ended one of the best ways it could."
Sabata was featured in a Telegram story last June after he took sixth in the shot put and seventh in the hammer throw at the NAIA national outdoor meet.
Interestingly enough, after the interview for the story, but before it was published, Sabata suffered an injury crossing home plate during a co-ed recreational softball game.
He slipped on the plate, caught his leg in the dirt and tumbled over. Months later when he resumed heavy lifting, he was pushing up the same weight, but could tell something wasn't right.
He had torn his ACL and LCL. Rather than miss the season for surgery, he kept training and competing. But with an injury in one leg, his body began to compensate in other areas, eventually giving him back problems.
Still, he kept with it.
Sabata threw the shot 17.27 meters for a GPAC championship on Feb. 22. At the NAIA Indoors March 5-7 he put up a best throw of 17.27 but this time was just behind Kucera at 17.47. His 18.36 meters in the weight throw was good enough for fifth.
But when he came down from the podium to hug trainer Chelsea Schmitt and thank her for her hard work keeping him together with all his ailments, he learned of the change to Midland classes.
Life then changed permanently not long after.
"I’ve been slowly getting over it, trying to transition into - the effort I would put into practice time, I try and do that for work now," Sabata said. "I’ve finally now kind of gotten into a weekly schedule. But, it’s kind of hit and miss. It still hits me in waves. But there’s nothing we can do. I understand it’s for the greater good."
The injury, in a strange way, has allowed Sabata to accept the end more freely. He was scheduled to have his knee repaired once he knew the outdoor season was over, but that was pushed back and pushed back before it was indefinitely suspended due to the current pandemic.
With no guarantee when it will happen, there's then no guarantee when rehab can begin.
Thus, since there are too many unknowns and too many factors outside of his control, Sabata can walk away maybe not totally satisfied, but at least understanding that perhaps the injury allowed him to have the proper mindset and move on quicker to the next stage in life. Were he fully healthy, there's almost no doubt he'd do all he can to scrape the money together and return for one more semester.
Although he can't, he will be missed.
Sabata's throws coach at Midland, Matt Maltby, earned a few of his own All-American awards while at Dana College and still competes in Masters competitions. He wishes he could have had a teammate like Seth around in his own days and will miss the learning and the camaraderie the two had together, though they still plan to train together on occasion.
"I hate to pick favorites, because each kid individually are all different and they all bring something different to the table. But I feel like Seth is...it's a weird deal. I feel kind of like I idolize him. I feel like he's where I could have been had I had the right coaching and the right teammates when I was in college," Maltby said. "Every time the kid gets hurt, he just shrugs it off and goes on living.
"Even with all the stuff that has happened, he's definitely taken it a lot better than I have."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
