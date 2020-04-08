No regrets, Sabata ready to move on

With no guarantee when it will happen, there's then no guarantee when rehab can begin.

Thus, since there are too many unknowns and too many factors outside of his control, Sabata can walk away maybe not totally satisfied, but at least understanding that perhaps the injury allowed him to have the proper mindset and move on quicker to the next stage in life. Were he fully healthy, there's almost no doubt he'd do all he can to scrape the money together and return for one more semester.

Although he can't, he will be missed.

Sabata's throws coach at Midland, Matt Maltby, earned a few of his own All-American awards while at Dana College and still competes in Masters competitions. He wishes he could have had a teammate like Seth around in his own days and will miss the learning and the camaraderie the two had together, though they still plan to train together on occasion.

"I hate to pick favorites, because each kid individually are all different and they all bring something different to the table. But I feel like Seth is...it's a weird deal. I feel kind of like I idolize him. I feel like he's where I could have been had I had the right coaching and the right teammates when I was in college," Maltby said. "Every time the kid gets hurt, he just shrugs it off and goes on living.