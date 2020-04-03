Not ready to say goodbye to volleyball, Odbert signs on with Central

Odbert helped guide the offense and the team to the state tournament in 2018, breaking a two-year drought and giving the program 31 all-time trips to Lincoln.

"She has always had that love for the game. Being the youngest of older sisters that have played, she's kind of grown up in a gym. Her parents are great supporters, and I think the family has just always loved volleyball," Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. "When I came back into the program as the varsity coach three years ago, she was already a leader as a sophomore. She's just a fun young lady to be around."

Odbert is looking into radiography, a medical profession that includes capturing X-rays of internal organs, bones and soft tissue to diagnose and treat diseases and injuries. She's also considering other areas of medical imaging.

Deciding exactly what career fits best was one reason to look toward community college should a change of mind take place. Staying near home was another, but volleyball might have been the biggest.

She interviewed for the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) scholarship at Wayne State in January and was informed the same day that she would be one of the recipients. Admittedly, it put her in "quite a pinch."