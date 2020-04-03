Not ready to say goodbye to volleyball, Odbert signs on with Central

Scotus Central Catholic senior Chloe Odbert couldn't say goodbye to volleyball just yet.
Though it meant turning down an academic scholarship, and acceptance into another learning program later, Odbert wasn't ready to leave her knee pads and ankle braces behind.
For many, that would seem like a silly thing to do. After all, playing junior college volleyball only guarantees two more years of competition, and if she can't make the starting lineup or suffers an injury, maybe it means only a year or less.
It's a risk she's willing to take. Her love for the court simply can't be denied.
That's why Tuesday she signed her letter of intent to join coach Abby Pollart and the Central Community College-Columbus volleyball program.
"I remember always getting yelled at by (former Scotus Athletic Director) Gary Puetz for having a volleyball in the hallway," Odbert remembered back to her grade school years. "I've always had a volleyball at my hands, beating the stairs in our house to death and the garage doors; bouncing the ball up and down; getting touches on the ball; it's just always been a big part of my life."
Chloe was at Scotus watching her older sisters, Andrea and Emmie, play when she was bouncing the ball around in the hallways earning the ire of Puetz. Years later she became the starting setter for the Shamrocks as a junior. She was in that position again this past fall though also a hitter when SCC transitioned to the 6-2 attack.
Odbert helped guide the offense and the team to the state tournament in 2018, breaking a two-year drought and giving the program 31 all-time trips to Lincoln.
"She has always had that love for the game. Being the youngest of older sisters that have played, she's kind of grown up in a gym. Her parents are great supporters, and I think the family has just always loved volleyball," Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. "When I came back into the program as the varsity coach three years ago, she was already a leader as a sophomore. She's just a fun young lady to be around."
Odbert is looking into radiography, a medical profession that includes capturing X-rays of internal organs, bones and soft tissue to diagnose and treat diseases and injuries. She's also considering other areas of medical imaging.
Deciding exactly what career fits best was one reason to look toward community college should a change of mind take place. Staying near home was another, but volleyball might have been the biggest.
She interviewed for the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) scholarship at Wayne State in January and was informed the same day that she would be one of the recipients. Admittedly, it put her in "quite a pinch."
Odbert wanted to sign with Central and coach Pollart back in October but instead waited and kept her options open for other scholarships and more interest, assuming the RHOP wasn't in her future. Waiting then, seemed like a good backup plan when she would inevitably found out she was turned down.
Well, the backup plan became a moot point when Odbert was informed of her scholarship award the same day of her interview. Suddenly, her love for volleyball became an either/or with her planned academic future.
In mid-February, she was contacted to inquire about her interest in still joining the RHOP program. She was mailed a letter of intent, of sorts, to sign, but couldn't bring herself to bring her volleyball career to an end.
"It just didn't really feel right signing it," Odbert said.
Pollart is glad she had second thoughts.
"Chloe has all the intangibles, you want, as a coach, for someone in your program," she said. "Her work ethic and the way she vocally leads on the court, that kid is giving all-out effort every time you watch her play. Those are the things that impressed me about her from the get-go."
In the long run, Odbert is saving herself some money by staying in the area. Though the RHOP was a full ride for tuition, it was not for room and board. She can pay her own way to Central and apply for admission to the University of Nebraska Medical Center a year earlier than had she accepted the scholarship.
There is, though, no guarantee of acceptance like there is with the RHOP.
Regardless, Odbert is comfortable with her decision.
"I've always been a super-competitive person," she said. "I'd always rather be engaged (as a setter), than waiting my turn and getting every fifth set or so."
Now she follows in the footsteps of her older sister Andrea who became an All-American at Central and went on to the University of Sioux Falls.
"Right now I envision her fulfilling a position in either/or (setter and defensive specialist," Pollart said. "...With that kid's intangibles, she's going to find a court on the way somehow. I think she could easily transition to a really solid defensive specialist at this level, too."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!