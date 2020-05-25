NSC Update: Cornhusker Games still on

All runners who finish will receive a custom finisher medal courtesy of Talent+. Complimentary beer is provided by Backswing Brewery for those 21 or over. There will also be beverages from Pepsi Cola of Lincoln.

New this year is a burger or a brat provided by Piedmontese Beef.

The cost of the event is $30 per runner or $90 per team through May 29 and $20 for the Mini Mud Run. Those prices increase after July 31 and through Aug. 15.

Registration can be complete at: mudrunmidwest.com.

Runners sought for virtual torch run

Area runners in Platte, Boone, Nance, Colfax, Polk and Butler counties have the opportunity to participate in or spread the word about the Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run.

The Run, sponsored by Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association is free, and runners receive a shirt while supplies last.

The State Games torch run normally takes place prior to the start of the Games, crisscrossing Nebraska in all 93 counties. Because of pandemic, the actual run will be suspended this year in favor of a virtual one where participants run at least a mile from the safety of their own area, neighborhood or home.