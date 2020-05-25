NSC Update: Cornhusker Games still on

The Nebraska Sports Council indicated in an email sent last week that the Cornhusker State Games are currently on-as-scheduled.
While the organization continues to monitor and prepare for contingencies caused by the pandemic, the Games scheduled for July 17-26 in Lincoln, Omaha and the surrounding communities remain open for registration
This summer marks the 36th edition of the Games. In the event of a cancellation, entrants will have three options for their fee: 1) It can be donated to the NSC, 2) Apply the fee to a future NSC event or, 3) receive a full refund.
Athletes can register at: cornhuskerstategames.com.
Mud Run set for August
Nebraska's Original Mud Run, sponsored by the NSC is set this year for Aug. 15 at the Lancaster Events Center in Lincoln.
The approximately 3-mile long course for the run features music, obstacles, creek crossings and multiple mud pits. The race also includes a tethered three-person team division and a one-mile Mini Mud Run.
There are no age restrictions for Mud Runners.
Following the race, there will be more than 30 outdoor shower stations to clean off and a station for runners to dump their dirty shoes. Post-race festivities include an after party with food, drinks and music.
All runners who finish will receive a custom finisher medal courtesy of Talent+. Complimentary beer is provided by Backswing Brewery for those 21 or over. There will also be beverages from Pepsi Cola of Lincoln.
New this year is a burger or a brat provided by Piedmontese Beef.
The cost of the event is $30 per runner or $90 per team through May 29 and $20 for the Mini Mud Run. Those prices increase after July 31 and through Aug. 15.
Registration can be complete at: mudrunmidwest.com.
Runners sought for virtual torch run
Area runners in Platte, Boone, Nance, Colfax, Polk and Butler counties have the opportunity to participate in or spread the word about the Cornhusker State Games Virtual Torch Run.
The Run, sponsored by Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association is free, and runners receive a shirt while supplies last.
The State Games torch run normally takes place prior to the start of the Games, crisscrossing Nebraska in all 93 counties. Because of pandemic, the actual run will be suspended this year in favor of a virtual one where participants run at least a mile from the safety of their own area, neighborhood or home.
Runners submit a photo via email or social media once their leg of the run is completed. Prizes will be awarded randomly for each day and each county on the run.
Boone County is scheduled for June 14 while Butler, Colfax, Merrick, Nance, Platte and Polk are June 15.
Daily prizes include a $25 Casey's gift card and a $25 Nebraska Sports Council gift card. There will also be an overall winner of a $250 visa gift card.
Runners can register on the Cornhusker State Games webpage by choosing the Event Info drop down box and selecting Virtual Torch Run. There is a registration link on that page.
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
