NU reiterates commitment to Big Ten

"While we are not aware of serious deliberations to this effect, we wanted to be sure we could speak with one voice should the need arise," said Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan, who is an associate professor of biochemistry.

About an hour after the survey went out Wednesday evening, roughly 400 faculty had responded, with some 90% indicating they believed UNL should remain in the Big Ten, Buan said.

But then the informal survey was shared on social media and caught fire among Husker fans, who cast their own votes and shared their own comments -- some of them multiple times -- before Green and Carter issued their statement at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Judy Walker, the associate vice chancellor for faculty affairs, said faculty have experienced the benefits, both tangible and intangible, that have come with UNL joining the Big Ten Conference, which is as much a collaboration of academic institutions as it is athletic departments.

"There's an instant name recognition that you're at a Big Ten institution, and that raises your credibility among your colleagues both across the country and internationally," Walker said.

It's reflected in the number of graduate student applications as well as hiring pools, she added.