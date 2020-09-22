Osborne says Big Ten moves 'confusing'

It's far too early to say what the Big Ten's payout to members will be after a pandemic season, but I've heard estimates in the $40 million range, if all goes well. Yeah, that would help.

* Although Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos was part of the Big Ten scheduling subcommittee, he obviously didn't have much influence on how the schedule came out. That makes sense considering the subcommittee hardly met. I'm told the conference schedule was largely determined by the league's television partners. TV rules the world.

* Moos said he doesn't envision a scenario in which the Nebraska volleyball team would even play exhibition matches this fall. The volleyball season will be in the spring.

"I personally prefer the way it's going to be this fall," he said. "We have to isolate this football team. We've got to bubble them up the best we can. That's why the training table is just for them, once they start the fall camp piece. Same goes for the weight room, academic services, training room, all of it. We can't get into that red zone and be forced out of competition.

"To have our other athletes in here at the training table and all of that presents a chance for what I call cross-pollination. You can spread this virus pretty fast. So let's keep it to the football family, and make sure they adhere to the protocols."