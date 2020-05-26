Pandemic will have large say in how Moos is judged

Oh, make no mistake, Moos can handle what his job has become in a pandemic world. He wants to lead his "team" out of this mess. Sheer want-to in this sort of extreme situation is critical because it's, well, hard. Hard and strange. Uncharted territory, largely. He also understands the impact this period will have on his legacy. Much of his work nowadays is an arduous behind-the-scenes grind and, unlike Eichorst, he's a man of the people with a million stories. Moos wants to kiss babies and shake hands, and you know the deal with those sort of actions in the "new normal."

The world has gotten weird in the past two months. Disconcertingly weird. You better be adaptable. You better be agile. That's generally easier for 30-year-old people than 70-year-old folks, but Moos seems OK with it all. He's mindful of safety. He achieves social distance thanks in part to his spacious corner office on the third floor of North Stadium. These days, for obvious reasons, there are never more than a half-dozen or so people on the floor on a given weekday. All told, Moos said, there might be 15 people in the entire building most days, including football staff.