Projected as draft pick, Lamar Jackson heads to Jets as free agent

If former Nebraska corner Lamar Jackson paid attention to prognostications about the 2020 NFL Draft, he probably expected to be selected sometime this past weekend.
A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third round. USA Today had him going in the fourth.
Turns out, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson wasn't taken at all. But he has agreed to a free agent deal with the New York Jets.
Why wasn't he selected in the draft? He's really not sure, he told the Journal Star on Saturday night. He's just ready to move forward after what he acknowledged was a long and difficult day of waiting.
"I can literally say today was one of the most difficult days of my life," he said. "I probably watched about five picks when it first started today, but after that I was pretty much losing my mind. I have a fast mind and I constantly think and process stuff. So I was just hurt. I was taking walks. I was isolating myself. I was walking around the neighborhood yelling. I was truly going crazy.
"It's a lot of stress when you wait three days and you have family around. The anxiety is high, especially when you feel like you're capable and feel like you deserve to get drafted. It's all a lot in the moment."
An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.
Then there's this: At the NFL Combine on March 1, Jackson covered 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, which placed him well outside the top 15 at his position. Then, a couple of weeks later, Jackson turned in a 4.65 clocking in the 40 during Nebraska's Pro Day.
So, he'll try to make the Jets as a free agent. Former Nebraska defensive lineman and team co-captain Darrion Daniels will try to do the same with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agent.
Jackson and Daniels might take note of former teammate Luke Gifford's path into the NFL. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys almost as soon as the draft ended last year — Gifford drew strong interest even though he wasn’t picked — and then steadily moved up the ladder in Dallas. He performed well in the preseason and made the team despite a high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that cost him the opening part of the regular season. Then, he appeared in six games before a fractured left arm ended his season with two games remaining.
"By the time the draft was over, I found out I had an opportunity (with the Jets)," he said. "I talked to my agent. I talked to a couple family members who calmed me down. I got it all out. I cried, I stressed. But at the end of the day, it's over with. I'm not going to sit here and stress about it one more day. I'll lay my head on the pillow tonight and then wake up and get to work.
"At the end of the day, I know I have to go to New York, and I know I have to go prove myself. I'll dedicate myself to the craft, and seize the moment."
