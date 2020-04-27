Projected as draft pick, Lamar Jackson heads to Jets as free agent

An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.

Then there's this: At the NFL Combine on March 1, Jackson covered 40 yards in 4.58 seconds, which placed him well outside the top 15 at his position. Then, a couple of weeks later, Jackson turned in a 4.65 clocking in the 40 during Nebraska's Pro Day.

So, he'll try to make the Jets as a free agent. Former Nebraska defensive lineman and team co-captain Darrion Daniels will try to do the same with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agent.

Jackson and Daniels might take note of former teammate Luke Gifford's path into the NFL. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys almost as soon as the draft ended last year — Gifford drew strong interest even though he wasn’t picked — and then steadily moved up the ladder in Dallas. He performed well in the preseason and made the team despite a high ankle sprain suffered in the preseason that cost him the opening part of the regular season. Then, he appeared in six games before a fractured left arm ended his season with two games remaining.

Jackson knows Gifford's story well, and is hopeful he'll also respond well to being passed over in the draft. His confidence is intact, he said.