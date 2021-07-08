Pulido heading back to Columbus to coach Raider men

Dakota Wesleyan men's soccer coach Luis Pulido made a deal with his players that if he earned a 4.0 GPA while studying for his master's, the players should strive for that mark as well.
Only two members of the roster matched his challenge, but the team had an overall GPA of 3.2 and the highest cumulative score in the program's history. Pulido, the former girls coach at Columbus High, made the grade while completing 36 hours for a master's in just over a year.
With that out of the way, he heads back to Columbus as the new men's soccer coach at Central Community College-Columbus. Former coach Hawken Hanna stepped down after three years leading the program and opened up the opportunity for Pulido to return to where it all began.
"For me (coming back to Columbus) was always ideal," Pulido said. "I love this town, I loved working here and I loved living here."
Why the workload of 36 hours in just over two semesters at Dakota Wesleyan? Well, for one, Pulido's kids and former wife stayed behind in Columbus as he was seeking the next step in education. He made the three-hour drive back to town often, but weekend trips are only so meaningful.
Secondly, he looked into a soccer coaching position at Central Community College-Columbus a few years back and was told he needed more experience. His response was to take over the Columbus girls program, assist for the Central men's squad then extend his education while coaching in college. When Hanna resigned, Pulido just happened to be done with his master's and with more coaching under his belt. It all sort of just lined up perfectly.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity and excited to get to work," Pulido said in a press release from Central. "I'm feeling good about what can happen this year. The Columbus community is great. I get to do what I love and I get to live in a community that supports me."
Pulio's one year of leading the DWU men produced the first trip to the postseason for the Tigers in five years. As coach of the CHS girls he complied a record of 43-23, went to state twice and won the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference title once.
In 2017, he founded Mind's Eye Soccer Academy to provide affordable soccer instruction for players of all levels. He's been a participant of the United States Coaches 30 under 30 program, which is comprised of 15 men and 15 women from across the country that make a positive impact on soccer. Pulido also holds a USSF 'C' License, a Level 1 certification in goalkeeping a director of coaching diploma and is a Premier diploma candidate.
“Luis has an incredible passion for soccer, and we are excited to welcome him back to the Columbus community to continue to build our men’s soccer program,” said Central Athletic Director Mary Young.
Pulido grew up in Fremont, earned his bachelor's from York college and the acquired a master's in educational policy and administration from Dakota Wesleyan.
Thursday was already his second day on the job, and he's added two players to the men's roster. His schedule has also slowed down considerably. Pulido said he found a way to earn his master's in a little more than a year with "a lot of hours not sleeping."
"There were some times I slept in the office," he said.
Central athletes move on to campus on Aug. 5. He and the men's soccer program will begin training for the fall season the next day.
"Due to the COVID waiver, there's quite a few guys that should have been done that are coming back, so I know we'll have some good depth," Pulido said. "I'm pretty excited about the guys coming back and have talked to the incoming guys and seen some tape on the. They look like they're definitely going to help. We're looking pretty competitive."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.