Pulido heading back to Columbus to coach Raider men

Dakota Wesleyan men's soccer coach Luis Pulido made a deal with his players that if he earned a 4.0 GPA while studying for his master's, the players should strive for that mark as well.

Only two members of the roster matched his challenge, but the team had an overall GPA of 3.2 and the highest cumulative score in the program's history. Pulido, the former girls coach at Columbus High, made the grade while completing 36 hours for a master's in just over a year.

With that out of the way, he heads back to Columbus as the new men's soccer coach at Central Community College-Columbus. Former coach Hawken Hanna stepped down after three years leading the program and opened up the opportunity for Pulido to return to where it all began.

"For me (coming back to Columbus) was always ideal," Pulido said. "I love this town, I loved working here and I loved living here."

Why the workload of 36 hours in just over two semesters at Dakota Wesleyan? Well, for one, Pulido's kids and former wife stayed behind in Columbus as he was seeking the next step in education. He made the three-hour drive back to town often, but weekend trips are only so meaningful.